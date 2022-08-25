Here's a look inside the $1.3M Hospitals of Regina Foundation lottery showhome

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation unveiled a $1.3 million house as the grand prize in its Fall 2022 Home Lottery.

The top prize comes with the more than 3,400 square foot home located in The Creeks in east Regina plus $100,000 cash.

The showhome, built by Ripplinger Homes, has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large kitchen, an open concept dining and great room, a home office and a gym. It comes fully furnished and professionally decorated and landscaped.

It is open for viewing starting on Aug. 27, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The showhome is located at 4134 Fieldstone Way.

Ticket sales begin on Aug. 27. Single tickets are on sale for $100, with three-packs for $250, five-packs for $375, super packs for $550 and max packs for $850.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-667-7760, or online at HRFHomeLottery.com.

Proceeds from the lottery support health care in Regina’s three hospitals and help enhance medical programs.

EARLY BIRD PRIZE

The lottery’s Early Bird Prize features a $700,000 cottage with a view of Echo Lake and $25,000 cash.

The cottage is more than 1,380 square feet, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a 600 foot deck and attached garage.

It also comes fully furnished, professionally decorated and landscaped.

The cottage, located at 63 Aaron Court, Jasmin on Echo, will be available for viewing between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It also opens on August 27.

Other early bird prizes include the Best of Italy and Greece VIP Prize or $10,000 cash, the Vegas & Wrangler Bonus Prize or $75,000 cash.

There are more than $2.3 million in prizes available to win in the lottery.

All pictures courtesy: Hospitals of Regina Foundation