Here's a look into the foods of this year's Queen City Exhibition

Announcing what fair-goers can expect from Aug. 3 to 7, REAL district released photos and descriptions of all the unique treats that will be available at this year’s Queen City Exhibition.

From squid ink corndogs, to Mac n’ Cheese soft serve ice cream, this year's vendors have created something for almost everybody.

Some of the new tasty treats include:

Unicorn rainbow glazed donut stick - glazed donuts with some red velvet with cream cheese, blueberry glaze, and honey glaze all on one stick

Oreo rice - cooked with coconut milk and crushed Oreo

Spicy fried dill pickles - crispy crinkle-cut dill pickles, coated in a picante jalapeño blanket and deep fried, served with a creamy ranch or jalapeño ranch

Jalapeño cheesy cauliflower bites - cauliflower bites are fried and smothered with Jalapeño, cheesy goodness, then garnished with warm toasted sesame seeds. Choose from our house-aioli dips.

Cajun fried cheese curd poutine - Curly's infamous golden curds are lightly breaded & fried on a bed of hot cajun curly fries, topped with gravy and cheese curds

Maple glazed Oreo donut - maple, Oreos, donuts… and bacon, need we say more?

Squid ink Korean corndog- half mozzarella, half hot dog, dipped in a black batter, with one end cut to resemble tentacles

Flamin’ Cheeto’s fries - fresh cut fries with jalapeño cheese sauce and topped off with crunchy Flamin' Cheetos.

Korean BBQ Fries - fries topped with Korean BBQ pulled pork, kimchi, and siracha aioli.

Elote Corn - roasted corn covered in Mexican lime cream and cheese topped with chili powder, served with a lime and Mexican hot sauce

Deep fried Mochi - deep fried on the outside, creamy on the inside and served with cream cheese icing

Deep fried strawberries on a stick, topped with cream cheese icing

Steve-O’s flamin hot chicken sandwich - Steve-O's signature burger, breaded with Flamin' Hot Cheetos and an extra little crunchy surprise.

Mac N’Cheese soft serve ice cream- the taste of macaroni and cheese combined with a creamy coolness of soft serve ice cream

“I may be avoiding the squid ink and sticking to the traditional corn dog, but I will try everything else every single day,” Tim Reid, President and CEO of REAL announced at the launch.

The full selection of unique foods being offered this year can be found on the REAL District website.