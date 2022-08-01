Here's a rundown of what's open and what's closed for Saskatchewan Day in Regina

The Saskatchewan Day civic holiday is affecting business hours across the Queen City. The City of Regina outlined what services would be available and unavailable this holiday Monday.

CITY SERVICES

All civic offices are scheduled to be closed, according to the city.

The city landfill/yard waste depot will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with gates closing at 6:45 p.m.

Garbage and recycling pickup will go ahead as usual.

For Regina Transit, service will be provided using Sunday routes and schedules. However, the Transit Information Centre and RIDEline are set to be closed.

Paratransit is set to run on holiday hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park as well as Regina Cemeteries are set to be accessible from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. but offices will be closed.

The Northwest Leisure Centre as well as the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre are open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Regina Sportflex Fieldhouse and the Lawson Aquatic Centre are set to be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking meters in the city will not be in effect.

Regina’s outdoor pools, including Buffalo Meadows, Maple Leaf, Massey and Regent are all set to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

RETAIL

Retailers such as Real Canadian Superstore, Walmart, Save-On-Foods, Safeway and Costco are all operating under regular or slightly reduced hours.

Tool and mechanical retailer Princess Auto is operating under reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canadian Tire locations in Regina are set to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greenhouse Dutch Growers is closed for the civic holiday.

The Cornwall Centre is operating with reduced hours today, open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

ENTERTAINMENT AND RECREATION

The Royal Sask. Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Saskatchewan Science Centre will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sky Park Regina is set to be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regina’s numerous theatres, including Cineplex, Landmark and Rainbow cinemas are open for regular hours.