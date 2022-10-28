Here's everything happening at the Grey Cup Festival in Regina

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Mosaic stadium are set to host the 109th Grey Cup on Nov. 20, with a whole slate of events leading up to the big game throughout the week during the annual Grey Cup Festival.

The festival runs from Nov. 16 through to kickoff on Nov. 20.

Here are 22 things you can do during the week of Grey Cup Festival, some free, some ticketed. For the first time, the entirety of events for the five-day festival in Regina are on the grounds of the REAL District.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Grey Cup Festival app will have all information about events including which are free or ticketed. Instant updates will be posted in real time to keep fans in the loop.

Transit schedules and pick-up locations will be available to fans. Transit is free to and from the REAL District all week long.

Tickets to select events may be purchased through the app.

MOSAIC VILLAGE

WHEN: Nov. 16 to Nov. 20

WHERE: REAL District

All indoor spaces of the Grey Cup Festival are collectively known as Mosaic Village. Check the app for event times and details.

SASKATOON PANCAKE BREAKFAST

WHEN: Nov. 16

WHERE: Prairieland park, Saskatoon

TIME: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

COST: Free, but attendees must pre-register

The kickoff of the 109th Grey Cup Festival starts in Saskatoon with a free pancake breakfast. Performers, entertainers and dignitaries will provide traditional Indigenous dancing and singing. The Grey Cup trophy will also be in attendance to be sent off to Regina afterwards.

HIGHWAY 11 CUP RUN

WHEN: Nov. 16

WHERE: From Saskatoon to Regina

TIME: Leaving Saskatoon at 12:30 p.m. arriving in Regina at 4:30 p.m.

A convoy will parade the Grey Cup down Highway 11 from Saskatoon to Regina, making brief stops in the towns of Davidson, Chamberlin and Lumsden along the way.

STREET FESTIVAL

WHEN: Nov. 17 to 19

WHERE: Confederation Park, Regina

TIME: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

COST: Free

Family friendly activities including a giant outdoor playground with numerous games, warm-up stations, interactive booths and giveaways.

FAMILY FAIR

WHEN: Nov. 17 to 19

WHERE: Affinityplex, Regina

TIME: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

COST: Free

The indoor, family focused and interactive area will be for the younger, and young at heart, fans attending the festival. Included in the area is an obstacle courses, bouncy castles and a selfie boutique.

HUDDLE IN THE HEARTLAND

WHEN: Nov. 17 to 19

WHERE: Affinityplex, Regina

TIME: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

COST: Free

Youth ages 5 to 12 can learn about the great game of Canadian football. Football Saskatchewan will lead Passing, kicking, running and more, this hand-on experience will give young fans the skills they need to grow their game. Former CFL players will make appearances throughout the week.

GAINER’S HEARTLAND

WHEN: Nov. 17 to 19

WHERE: Ag-Ex Pavilion, Regina

TIME: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

COST: Free

Be transported into the heart of Saskatchewan with the opportunity to explore the country’s Indigenous Roots. Activities will be geared towards younger children with both high-energy experiences as well as quiet, more passive way to experience the festival.

CALGARY GREY CUP COMMITTEE PANCAKE BREAKFAST

WHEN: Nov. 18 to 19

WHERE: Confederation Park, Regina

TIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COST: Free

The Calgary Grey Cup Committee does this annually as a way to experience the Calgary Stampede without being at the stampede.

CHEER EXTRAVAGANZA

WHEN: Nov. 19

WHERE: Brandt Centre, Regina

TIME: 1 to 3 p.m.

COST: $20. Youth 14 years and under get in free when accompanied by an adult

HEARTLAND QUEST

WHEN: Nov. 16 to 19

WHERE: REAL District

TIME: Wednesday: 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

COST: Free

This interactive experience will take you through the 2022 Grey Cup Festival to collect digital tokes and prizes.

SASKTEL DIGITAL ZONE

WHEN: Nov. 16 to 19

WHERE: International Trade Centre

TIME: Wednesday: 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

COST: Free

Families, sports fans and tech gurus come together in this lively, interactive area that features video games, sports experiences and interactive technology. Virtual photo booths and field goal kicking challenges will help get your game on.

'PATH TO GLORY' ESPORTS TOURNAMENT

WHEN: Nov. 17 to Nov. 19

WHERE: Brandt Centre

TIME: Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

COST: Free

Experience more than 200 professional esports athletes face off to win the largest prize pool ever offered for Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Try it for yourself on Thursday with the tournament being held Friday and Saturday. The tournament features winners from the nine lead-up events representing CFL markets from across the country.

SIRIUS XM KICKOFF PARTY

WHEN: Nov. 16

WHERE: International Trade Centre

TIME: 5 to 10 p.m.

COST: Free

When the Grey Cup arrives in Regina, the party officially kicks off. Juno-Award-winning artist Colin James will headline the official launch of the festival. This all-ages event is an opportunity to experience Riderville before it becomes a 19+ venue the next day.

TEAM PARTY ROOMS

WHEN: Nov. 17 to 19

WHERE: International Trade Centre And The Co-Operators Centre

TIME: Check App

COST: Single Day Pass: $50, Three-Day Pass: $104

Eight CFL teams, plus the Atlantic Schooners, will be represented. A three-day pass gets you access to all team rooms.

CANADIANA GALA

WHEN: Nov. 19

WHERE: Queensbury Convention Centre

TIME: 6 p.m.

COST: $295

This family-style sit-down meal will take you across Canada in a backyard-feeling environment. Award winning band The Road Hammers will provide entertainment.

OUTDOOR TAILGATE PARTY

WHEN: Nov. 20

WHERE: Confederation Park

TIME: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

COST: Free with ticket to the 109th Grey Cup game.

CFL fans unite for the traditional outdoor tailgate party.

INDOOR TAILGATE PARTY

WHEN: Nov. 20

WHERE: International Trade Centre

TIME: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

COST: $104

Party indoors with the Hunter Brothers. Warm-up before the big game with the best teams and fans in the league.

2022 CFL PLAYER AWARDS

WHEN: Nov. 17

WHERE: Conexus Arts Centre

TIME: 6 to 9 p.m.

COST: $200

Hosted by TSN’s Kate Beirness, the CFL Awards is a night to recognize the most prestigious players in the league.

CFL COMMISSIONER STATE OF THE LEAGUE ADDRESS

WHEN: Nov. 18

WHERE: International Trade Centre

TIME: 10 a.m.

COST: Free

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will provide an update on the direction of the league and take questions from fans.

CFL ALUMNI ASSOC. LEGENDS LUNCHEON

WHEN: Nov. 18

WHERE: Queensbury Convention Centre

TIME: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COST: $157

Rub elbows with the league’s legends. A hot stove hosted by former CFLer Marshall Hamilton will give you an inside scoop on life as a CFL player and firsthand stories from alumni.

THE 109TH GREY CUP GAME

WHEN: Nov. 20

WHERE: Mosaic Stadium

TIME: 5 p.m.

Regina was set to host the event in 2020, but due to the pandemic had the event cancelled and postponed to 2022.