Here's everything happening at the Grey Cup Festival in Regina
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Mosaic stadium are set to host the 109th Grey Cup on Nov. 20, with a whole slate of events leading up to the big game throughout the week during the annual Grey Cup Festival.
The festival runs from Nov. 16 through to kickoff on Nov. 20.
Here are 22 things you can do during the week of Grey Cup Festival, some free, some ticketed. For the first time, the entirety of events for the five-day festival in Regina are on the grounds of the REAL District.
DOWNLOAD THE APP
The Grey Cup Festival app will have all information about events including which are free or ticketed. Instant updates will be posted in real time to keep fans in the loop.
Transit schedules and pick-up locations will be available to fans. Transit is free to and from the REAL District all week long.
Tickets to select events may be purchased through the app.
MOSAIC VILLAGE
WHEN: Nov. 16 to Nov. 20
WHERE: REAL District
All indoor spaces of the Grey Cup Festival are collectively known as Mosaic Village. Check the app for event times and details.
SASKATOON PANCAKE BREAKFAST
WHEN: Nov. 16
WHERE: Prairieland park, Saskatoon
TIME: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
COST: Free, but attendees must pre-register
The kickoff of the 109th Grey Cup Festival starts in Saskatoon with a free pancake breakfast. Performers, entertainers and dignitaries will provide traditional Indigenous dancing and singing. The Grey Cup trophy will also be in attendance to be sent off to Regina afterwards.
HIGHWAY 11 CUP RUN
WHEN: Nov. 16
WHERE: From Saskatoon to Regina
TIME: Leaving Saskatoon at 12:30 p.m. arriving in Regina at 4:30 p.m.
A convoy will parade the Grey Cup down Highway 11 from Saskatoon to Regina, making brief stops in the towns of Davidson, Chamberlin and Lumsden along the way.
STREET FESTIVAL
WHEN: Nov. 17 to 19
WHERE: Confederation Park, Regina
TIME: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
COST: Free
Family friendly activities including a giant outdoor playground with numerous games, warm-up stations, interactive booths and giveaways.
FAMILY FAIR
WHEN: Nov. 17 to 19
WHERE: Affinityplex, Regina
TIME: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
COST: Free
The indoor, family focused and interactive area will be for the younger, and young at heart, fans attending the festival. Included in the area is an obstacle courses, bouncy castles and a selfie boutique.
HUDDLE IN THE HEARTLAND
WHEN: Nov. 17 to 19
WHERE: Affinityplex, Regina
TIME: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
COST: Free
Youth ages 5 to 12 can learn about the great game of Canadian football. Football Saskatchewan will lead Passing, kicking, running and more, this hand-on experience will give young fans the skills they need to grow their game. Former CFL players will make appearances throughout the week.
GAINER’S HEARTLAND
WHEN: Nov. 17 to 19
WHERE: Ag-Ex Pavilion, Regina
TIME: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
COST: Free
Be transported into the heart of Saskatchewan with the opportunity to explore the country’s Indigenous Roots. Activities will be geared towards younger children with both high-energy experiences as well as quiet, more passive way to experience the festival.
CALGARY GREY CUP COMMITTEE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
WHEN: Nov. 18 to 19
WHERE: Confederation Park, Regina
TIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
COST: Free
The Calgary Grey Cup Committee does this annually as a way to experience the Calgary Stampede without being at the stampede.
CHEER EXTRAVAGANZA
WHEN: Nov. 19
WHERE: Brandt Centre, Regina
TIME: 1 to 3 p.m.
COST: $20. Youth 14 years and under get in free when accompanied by an adult
HEARTLAND QUEST
WHEN: Nov. 16 to 19
WHERE: REAL District
TIME: Wednesday: 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
COST: Free
This interactive experience will take you through the 2022 Grey Cup Festival to collect digital tokes and prizes.
SASKTEL DIGITAL ZONE
WHEN: Nov. 16 to 19
WHERE: International Trade Centre
TIME: Wednesday: 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
COST: Free
Families, sports fans and tech gurus come together in this lively, interactive area that features video games, sports experiences and interactive technology. Virtual photo booths and field goal kicking challenges will help get your game on.
'PATH TO GLORY' ESPORTS TOURNAMENT
WHEN: Nov. 17 to Nov. 19
WHERE: Brandt Centre
TIME: Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
COST: Free
Experience more than 200 professional esports athletes face off to win the largest prize pool ever offered for Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Try it for yourself on Thursday with the tournament being held Friday and Saturday. The tournament features winners from the nine lead-up events representing CFL markets from across the country.
SIRIUS XM KICKOFF PARTY
WHEN: Nov. 16
WHERE: International Trade Centre
TIME: 5 to 10 p.m.
COST: Free
When the Grey Cup arrives in Regina, the party officially kicks off. Juno-Award-winning artist Colin James will headline the official launch of the festival. This all-ages event is an opportunity to experience Riderville before it becomes a 19+ venue the next day.
TEAM PARTY ROOMS
WHEN: Nov. 17 to 19
WHERE: International Trade Centre And The Co-Operators Centre
TIME: Check App
COST: Single Day Pass: $50, Three-Day Pass: $104
Eight CFL teams, plus the Atlantic Schooners, will be represented. A three-day pass gets you access to all team rooms.
CANADIANA GALA
WHEN: Nov. 19
WHERE: Queensbury Convention Centre
TIME: 6 p.m.
COST: $295
This family-style sit-down meal will take you across Canada in a backyard-feeling environment. Award winning band The Road Hammers will provide entertainment.
OUTDOOR TAILGATE PARTY
WHEN: Nov. 20
WHERE: Confederation Park
TIME: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
COST: Free with ticket to the 109th Grey Cup game.
CFL fans unite for the traditional outdoor tailgate party.
INDOOR TAILGATE PARTY
WHEN: Nov. 20
WHERE: International Trade Centre
TIME: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
COST: $104
Party indoors with the Hunter Brothers. Warm-up before the big game with the best teams and fans in the league.
2022 CFL PLAYER AWARDS
WHEN: Nov. 17
WHERE: Conexus Arts Centre
TIME: 6 to 9 p.m.
COST: $200
Hosted by TSN’s Kate Beirness, the CFL Awards is a night to recognize the most prestigious players in the league.
CFL COMMISSIONER STATE OF THE LEAGUE ADDRESS
WHEN: Nov. 18
WHERE: International Trade Centre
TIME: 10 a.m.
COST: Free
CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will provide an update on the direction of the league and take questions from fans.
CFL ALUMNI ASSOC. LEGENDS LUNCHEON
WHEN: Nov. 18
WHERE: Queensbury Convention Centre
TIME: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
COST: $157
Rub elbows with the league’s legends. A hot stove hosted by former CFLer Marshall Hamilton will give you an inside scoop on life as a CFL player and firsthand stories from alumni.
THE 109TH GREY CUP GAME
WHEN: Nov. 20
WHERE: Mosaic Stadium
TIME: 5 p.m.
Regina was set to host the event in 2020, but due to the pandemic had the event cancelled and postponed to 2022.