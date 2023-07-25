Here's everything we know about the Scarborough RT derailment

The Toronto Transit Commission is not ruling out an early decommissioning of the Scarborough RT after a train derailment sent five people to hospital Monday night.

Speaking with CP24 on Tuesday morning, TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green said it is unclear how long the investigation into the derailment will take. The city’s Line 3 is scheduled to be decommissioned in mid-November.

“If we don't believe it's safe to restart train service, we would not restart it,” he said. “We're having this conversation internally about whether or not we just leave it shut down.”

Here is what you need to know:

WHAT HAPPENED?

The incident took place around 7 p.m. near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads, close to Ellesmere Station.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said commuters were likely “tossed and jostled” as the rear car of the southbound train came off the tracks.

Forty-five people were on the train when the derailment occurred. Five of them were transported to hospital with minor injuries and the rest had to walk down the tracks to Ellesmere Station to continue their commute.

HOW IS TRANSIT IMPACTED?

The Scarborough RT will be replaced by shuttle buses “until it is safe.” Officials indicated early Tuesday morning the investigation could take at least several days.

“We have 40 buses out there for the peak period. There will be a total of about 70 or 80 buses throughout the day,” Green said.

“It's about making sure that we have a frequent and reliable service. We're certainly not about to put the trains back on that track until we know it's safe to do so.”

As previously mentioned, Line 3 SRT will be replaced by dozens of buses for frequent service until it is safe for us to resume train service. External reviewers coming in to assist.

But this could be several days at minimum so we have staff on scene to assist with options. 1/2

The TTC added that a protocol is in place allowing commuters to ride the GO Transit trains on a regular TTC fare at Milliken, Agincourt and Kennedy on the Stouffville Line, and Scarborough and Eglinton on the Lakeshore East Line.

WILL THE LINE BE DECOMMISSIONED?

Green confirmed that an early decommission of the line is “very much on the table.”

The RT, which opened in 1985, has exceeded its lifespan by almost 10 years.

In four months time, the line will be decommissioned and replaced with shuttle buses until the Scarborough Subway Extension is complete, which officials say will not be operational until at least 2030.

Green said that an early decommissioning of the line is “not ideal” as the TTC had been planning bus lanes and traffic signal priorities.

“If we have to do those sooner. It's going to be a temporary fix. It's not ideal, but certainly that's not off the table.”

WHAT’S HAPPENING NOW?

TTC CEO Rick Leary issued an order for “an immediate review” Monday night before announcing that buses would be running in place of the trains.

“I know this will be an inconvenience to our customers, but it's the right thing to do,” he said. “I apologize to all those impacted by the incident.”

The TTC has said it will be bringing in external reviewers to assist in the process.