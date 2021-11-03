Here's how a new Saskatoon school will include Indigenous design ideas

Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) wants feedback on two preliminary design options for a new city centre school which will combine students from King George, Pleasant Hill and Princess Alexandra schools.

One of the designs is a circle and the other is diagonal. Deputy director of education Brent Hills says both offer similar features like a running track, multimedia area with green screens and rooms for Indigenous ceremonies.

“We were able to release those two designs on Oct. 26 and quickly those designs went to the Saskatoon Tribal Council Chiefs Council as we have a very co-governance agreement with the Saskatoon Tribal Council,” Hills told CTV News.

The demographic of students from the three schools involved, is 70 per cent self-declared First Nations or Metis. Hills says that played an integral role in the planning for the new buildings as they consulted with experts from the Indigenous community.

“We really are taking into consideration things like the direction from which you enter the school, the way the school is organized, having cultural rooms as well as which way a window faces, for example.

“We want this school to be for everybody because it’s a full community school at the same point and time serving the needs of our students and families,” Hill said.

The $29 million school will be built on the current Princess Alexandra site in the Riversdale neighbourhood.

Public input about the designs can be submitted on the SPS website. Hills has seen 16 responses so far.

“Safety always comes forward in these conversations. Being at the Princess Alex site obviously you have the railway and the traffic on Avenue H, but you know the designs created by the architects mitigate those safety concerns. Families are happy to see that there’s the planned multi-use corridor walkway,” Hill said.

That walkway and a staff parking lot separate the train tracks from the school and playground area.

Open houses have taken place this week at King George and Pleasant Hill Schools. The last open house is slated for Thursday at Princess Alexandra school and one of the two designs will be chosen by mid November.

This will be the last school year for students at Princess Alexandra School with the site preparation starting once the academic year wraps up.

Hill says most of those students will be bussed to King George for the following school year with opening of the new building slated for the fall of 2024.