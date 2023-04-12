Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services

The clock is ticking towards possible strikes by tens of thousands of federal public service workers.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada announced Wednesday its members voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of a strike if a deal is not reached with the federal government. Last week, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers voted in favour of strike action.

If the five large bargaining groups go on strike, many federal services could be affected, including processing tax returns and passports, and services with Indigenous Services Canada, Veterans Affairs Canada and Service Canada.

The federal government has released details on how a potential strike could affect services to Canadians.

CTV News looks at the potential impacts on institutions if federal workers go on strike.

Canada Revenue Agency

The Canada Revenue Agency says if members of the PSAC-Union of Taxation Employees go on strike, "certain services may be affected," including a delay in processing income tax and benefit returns.

The CRA says benefit payments would be prioritized, and the Canada Child Benefit would continue during any labour disruption.

"In the event of a labour disruption, certain CRA services may be delayed or unavailable. More specifically, we anticipate there may be delays in processing some income tax and benefit returns, particularly those filed by paper, and increased wait times in our contact centres," the CRA said in a statement.

"The CRA is committed to being transparent with Canadians about impacts to services, should they happen, and can consult the Contact Us page for current wait times."

Canadians are urged to file their taxes as soon as possible.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police will continue to offer regular police services across the country during a potential strike.

However, the RCMP warns services like administrative support, media relations, web updates and public access to buildings where the RCMP are located may be disrupted.

"It should be noted, however, that essential services necessary for the safety and security of the public will continue as usual," the RCMP said on its website.

Canada Border Services Agency

The federal government says in the event of a labour disruption, "it is expected that CBSA services to travellers and businesses will be maintained."

The CBSA says it will provide more information in the event of any possible labour disruptions.

Canadian Coast Guard

The Canadian Coast Guard's search and rescue, environmental response and icebreaking services will be maintained during any labour disruption.

The Canadian Coast Guard says several programs and services may be partially or fully disrupted during a strike.

Lighthouses and the wrecked, abandoned and hazardous vessels program may be affected by a strike, according to the department.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the Indigenous Funding Programs, Licensing, Small Craft Harbours and Fisheries Management Decisions may be partially or fully disrupted.

Employment and Social Development Canada and Service Canada

Employment and Social Development Canada says essential services will be maintained in the event of a strike, including the Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security, Employment Insurance and Social Insurance Numbers. However, there may be some delays in processing and increased wait times in call centres.

In-person services at Service Canada Centres would be limited to clients requiring assistance with Employment Insurance, Social Insurance Numbers, Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement. Offices would remain open, however, days and hours of operation may vary.

The Temporary Foreign Worker Program, Canada Education Savings Bond and Canada Disability Savings Grant and Canada Disability Savings Bond services may be partially or fully disrupted during a strike.

Passports

Employment and Social Development Canada warns passport services may be partially or fully disrupted in the event of a strike by PSAC members.

The department says information will be made available as the government learns more about a possible labour disruption.

Transport Canada

Transport Canada says essential services would be maintained during any labour disruptions, but there may be impacts, "such as delays in accessing points of service."

Services maintained

Transport Canada Centres

Transport Canada-owned and operated airports

Civil aviation safety and security oversight

Rail safety and security oversight

Transportation of dangerous good oversight

Marine safety and security oversight

Issuance of pleasure craft operator cards and pleasure craft licenses

National enforcement program

Hours of service – Issuance of exemptions for federally regulated commercial motor vehicle undertakings

Motor vehicle safety general information email

Motor vehicle safety online defect complaint form and posting of new safety recalls

Services partially or fully disrupted

Public outreach

Regulatory work

Aircraft services

Services such as issuance of licenses, certificates, and registrations

Motor vehicle safety 1-800 defect complaints and recalls hotline, defect complaint analysis, defect investigations, and recall oversight

Transportation security clearances

1-888 service for ordering TC publications and forms, and answering questions on products

Canadian Transportation Agency

The Canadian Transportation Agency says in the event of a strike, staff will continue with all regulatory activities, including the issuing of air licenses and air, rail and marine determinations.

Services that may be partially or fully disrupted include dispute resolution activities and providing information via phone calls and emails.

Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada says it will maintain all essential services that could affect the "safety, security and health of Canadians and other clients."

The department will continue to provide travel advice and advisories in the event of a strike, along with consular services through the Consular Operations Team and the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa.

Consular services, including citizenship and passport services, will continue to be offered to Canadians through the Global Affairs Canada network of missions. However, delays are expected.

"Canadians will still be able to access their passport and proof of citizenship applications and any documentation submitted at mission, as required."

Health Canada

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada says all essential services that could affect the safety, security and health of Canadians and other clients will be maintained in the event of a strike.

Non-essential services could be affected by labour disruptions, such as delays in processing requests or response times to telephone and email enquiries.

Library and Archives Canada

Library and Archives Canada says certain services may be affected in the event of a strike.

Service points in Ottawa, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Halifax expect to remain open. However, Library and Archives Canada warns there may be disruptions in services, "which may affect your experience."

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada says in the event of a strike, the following programs and services may be affected:

AgriInvest

AgriStability

Poultry and Egg On-Farm Investment Program

Wine Sector Support Program

Youth Employment and Skills Program

Federal programs under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says in the event of a strike, some services will still be available. You will be able to apply online, use your online accounts and access some emergency services.

However, IRCC warns its services will be impacted, and you should expect delays with:

Processing applications

In-person appointments or events including citizenship ceremonies

Contacting IRCC via email, phone or social media

Consular citizenship and passport services

Passport services in Canada

Indigenous Services Canada

Indigenous Services Canada says certain services may be affected by a strike.

The department will update its webpage with details as more information becomes available.

Veterans Affairs Canada

Veterans Affairs says current customers will continue to receive their monthly payments for Disability Benefits, income replacement benefits and additional compensation for pain and suffering.

In the event of a strike, Veterans Affairs Canada says it will have a "significantly reduced ability" to process new benefits.

"All benefit requests already in the queue or received after a service disruption will be prioritized based on urgency or essential need."