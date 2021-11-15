Here's how Albertans can add their COVID-19 vaccine record to Google Pay

Albertans can add their COVID-19 vaccination proof to their Android device or Google Pay application for ease of access.

To create a COVID card displaying your enhanced QR code, your device needs to be running Android 5 operating system and have a lock screen password.

Visit MyHealth Records express system to load your vaccine record. Once the QR code is generated, tap it until ‘save to phone’ pops up.

Your device will ask if you want to save the record with Chrome or Google Pay, choose Google Pay – even if you don’t use or have the app downloaded. Press continue.

A privacy disclaimer will populate your screen. Read through it and tap ‘I agree.’ Select the option to add an icon to your home screen. That will create a COVID card you can easily access that is only stored on your device. Should you want your vaccine proof on multiple devices, you will need to redo the process again on that other device(s).

On your device’s home screen there will be a shortcut icon. Whenever you tap that icon you will be able to display your proof of vaccination.

If you have the Google Pay app you can open the application where your COVID card will be displayed as well.

If you have an Apple device, you add your vaccine record to the Health app or Wallet.