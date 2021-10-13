Here's how Albertans can get their COVID-19 vaccine QR code
The Alberta government announced on Tuesday businesses can now scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes through its new app.
AB Covid Records Verifier is available for download in the Apple and Android app stores.
To enter a business participating in the province's Restrictions Exemption Program, Albertans will scan their proof-of-vaccination QR code and show ID.
"When a valid QR code is scanned, a green checkmark will verify the proof of vaccination," Premier Jason Kenney said.
HOW TO GET THE QR CODE
The QR code released earlier this month is available at alberta.ca/covidrecords.
Health Minister Jason Copping said Albertans can download, screenshot or print it.
People without access to cell phones or computers can get their printed QR code at a registry.
The code will be the only proof-of-vaccination accepted after Nov. 15.
Kenney said he expects Alberta to have a proof-of-vaccination program until "at least the first quarter of next year, 2022."
More than 85 per cent of eligible Albertans have one vaccine dose and 76 per cent have two doses.
-
Children now excluded from Alta. COVID-19 triage plan: AHSAlberta is no longer planning to triage pediatric patients if its hospital system is ever overwhelmed by COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateBritish Columbia Health Officials will release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Suspected cocaine discovered in vehicle tire at Ambassador Bridge border crossing: CBSACanada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized suspected cocaine found in a tire of a passenger vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Several Ontario hospitals enact mandatory vaccination policies for visitorsSeveral Ontario hospitals are enacting mandatory vaccination policies for visitors, in addition to mandates for their staff.
-
'The system is creaking': Reality of Sask. healthcare system amid fourth waveHealthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor.
-
RVH to expand into Innisfil with new South CampusRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) announced its future South Campus would be built in Innisfil, south of Stroud.
-
'It’s all gone': Hope Mission heartbroken after fire engulfs winter suppliesHope Mission Edmonton is trying to stay positive after a fire in early October wiped out most of its winter supplies for the community’s most vulnerable population.
-
'Everybody's excited to get started': Oilers set to open a new season Wednesday nightThat's the last time the team played a meaningful game: a 4-3 triple overtime, playoff-ending defeat to the Winnipeg Jets.
-
Sask. premier’s approval down 20 points as COVID-19 hammers province: surveyFor the first time in his tenure, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe isn’t enjoying a majority level of approval, with only two-in-five (43 per cent) saying they approve of him.