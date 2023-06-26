iHeartRadio

Here's how all 102 candidates did in the Toronto mayoral election


image.jpeg

Voters across Toronto elected Olivia Chow as the next mayor in Monday's election. 

The election was called by CP24 just before 9 p.m. after an initially tight race between Chow and Ana Bailão.

Here are the results for the 102 candidates in the 2023 election.

 
12