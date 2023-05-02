Here's how B.C.'s Tyson Venegas did on American Idol Monday night

It was the end of the road for Port Moody high school student Tyson Venegas Monday, when it was revealed he will not be advancing to the Top 8 of American Idol.

The 17-year-old took the stage for the final time, singing an emotional cover of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” which was chosen for him by judge Katy Perry.

“You have heart, you have soul, you have passion, you have spirit. You’re the whole package to me,” she said after the performance.

Unfortunately, after the 23 million votes were totaled up, Venegas had not received enough to move on, bringing his American Idol journey to an end.

“What an honour it has been,” Venegas wrote on Twitter after the show. He thanked viewers for their support and expressed how much he would miss his fellow Idol contestants.

Venegas’ American Idol run began when he blew judges away with a rendition of “New York State of Mind,” earning him a rare Platinum Ticket. He continued to wow the judges and audiences alike week after week with his soulful voice and commanding stage presence.

A standout moment from Venegas was when he sang original song “180,” accompanying himself on piano.

Since American Idol began allowing Canadians to compete on the show in Season 18, Venegas is the only British Columbian to make it as far as the Top 10. He is in second place out of all Canadian contestants, behind last season’s Leah Marlene of Toronto, who made it to the finale.