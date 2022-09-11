Here's how bad the air quality is on the Lower Mainland due to wildfire smoke

The air quality in cities in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley is among the worst in the world Sunday, according to an online ranking.

Smoke from wildfires in B.C. and the U.S. and a large fire smoldering at a Vancouver wood recycling facility triggered an advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada, which is expected to remain in effect through the weekend.

According to IQAir's World Air Quality Index, Vancouver ranked the worst among major cities, and was categorized as "unhealthy."

"Unhealthy AQI measurements mean that there is an increased likelihood of heart and lung aggravation as well as health impacts among the public, particularly for sensitive groups," the website says.

However, in cities not categorized as "major," the situation is much worse.

In Chilliwack – which is much closer to wildfires burning near Hope and in E.C. Manning Park, the air quality is ranked as "hazardous."

"Everyone is at high risk of experiencing strong irritation and negative health effects that could trigger cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses," the website says.

"Avoid exercise and remain indoors."

In North Vancouver, West Vancouver and Burnaby, the air quality is ranked as "very unhealthy"

"The public will be noticeably affected. Sensitive groups will experience reduced endurance in activities. These individuals should remain indoors and limit activities," the website says.

"Everyone should avoid outdoor exercise and wear a pollution mask outdoors."

TIPS FROM HEALTH AUTHORITY

Vancouver Coastal Health has provided a number of tips on how to minimize the impacts of poor air quality. Those who are most vulnerable include older adults, infants, young children, pregnant women, and people with chronic cardiovascular conditions.

Minimizing time outdoors and strenuous activity is the first recommendation. Closing doors and windows to keep smoky air out is also advised – but only if doing so won't cause overheating. Spending time in air-conditioned spaces, like libraries, community centres or even shopping malls is listed as one way to get a break. Staying hydrated and using a portable HEPA filter can also be helpful, according to VCH.

Symptoms to watch for include: difficulty or discomfort when breathing, a runny nose, eye irritation, a sore throat and a cough.

"If you experience these symptoms, seek spaces with clean air and reduce physical activity," the health authority's website says.

"If you experience more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, severe cough, dizziness, chest discomfort, heart palpitations, or wheezing, seek medical attention."