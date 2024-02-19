Here's how Calgarians spent Family Day

Calgarians took full advantage of the balmy winter weather and flocked to events across the city with loved ones on Family Day.

The Calgary Flames dropped the puck on a matinee in an all-Canadian affair with the Winnipeg Jets at the Saddledome.

Young kids and their families were seen filing through the doors to catch the action.

Heritage Park opened up for a Family Day buffet that was sold out.

Jesse Lheureux was with his family and nieces for a special birthday for Grandpa.

“I think we actually had brunch here last year,” he said.

“So we sort of started a bit of a tradition a little bit.”

Lheureux says Family Day is all about connecting with all your loved ones.

“You got to spend time with your family, take the opportunities as you can,” said Lheureux.

“Having a holiday and spending time with your kids and extended families, it's always nice.”

The National Music Centre's Studio Bell also welcomed thousands of Calgarians through the doors with free admission and 50 per cent off memberships.

“It's one of our favourite days of the year,” said Stephanie Hutchinson, the director of programs at the National Music Centre.

“We have live performances. We have organ demonstrations. We have drumming workshops. We have an instrument petting zoo, where folks can try out the instruments that they usually see on stage.”