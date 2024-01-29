Here's how Calgary's proposed residential rezoning plan would affect your property

The City of Calgary is looking for public input on its proposed rezoning plan that would see communities re-designated to allow for higher-density housing.

The proposed plan would result in a city-wide rezoning, re-designating properties that currently only allow single or semi-detached homes as:

R-CG in established communities – which is primarily for rowhouses, but also allows for single detached, side-by-side and duplex homes that may include a secondary suite;

R-G in newer communities – which allows for a mix of low-density housing, including single-detached, side-by-side, duplex, cottage housing clusters and rowhouse development, all of which can include a secondary suite; or

H-GO in newer communities – which allows for “higher intensity redevelopment than that of R-CG, but still maintains direct ground-level access for all homes (i.e. no apartment forms).”

“It will be easier, and legal, to build various types of homes in our communities. This includes single-detached, semi-detached, row houses and townhouses,” the city said on its website.

The city emphasized that the rezoning would not prevent property owners from replacing existing homes with new single-detached homes, remove single-family developments or solely support rowhousing devleopments.

You can search your address on the City of Calgary’s interactive map to see how the proposed rezoning would affect your property.

The goal of the plan is to provide more housing options within all Calgary communities while reducing costs and timelines for permit approvals, the city said.

“With rezoning, Calgarians would have access to a wider variety of housing to meet their needs and it would contribute to increasing the overall housing supply,” the city said in a news release Monday.

“Increased supply is crucial to addressing affordability.”

The city is offering a number of in-person and online information sessions to help Calgary residents learn more about these potential changes.

Jan. 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre (197 1 Street SW);

Feb. 1, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Dalhousie Community Association (5432 Dalhart Rd NW);

Feb. 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Bowness Community Association (7904 43 Ave NW);

Feb. 6, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Best Western Premier Calgary Plaza Hotel & Conference Centre (1316 33 St NE);

Feb. 7, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – McGivney Hall, St. Mary's University (14550 Bannister Rd SE);

Feb. 8, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – online; and

Feb. 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Grace Lutheran Church (3610 Sarcee Rd SW).

A report on the findings of the public engagement will be shared with Calgary city council on March 7. Then on April 22, the Calgary Planning Commission’s recommendations will be considered by city council.

No zoning will change without council approval.

Visit the city’s website to learn more about the proposed plan.