Here's how Canadians can help flood-stricken B.C. residents

After seeing the flow of images from British Columbia this week showing massive flooding after days of torrential rain, Canadians might be wondering how they can lend a hand from afar.

Some charitable groups already have boots on the ground and are preparing to send aid and supplies to those who need it as soon as they're able.

One of those groups is GlobalMedic, a Toronto-based disaster relief organization. They're preparing clean-up kits to help families displaced by flooding when they return to their homes after the water recedes.

"Right now we're in an acute emergency phase with people having to leave their homes, but they will have to go back at some point," Jamie Cross, GlobalMedic's Emergency Programs Officer, told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday. "Our volunteers are putting together clean-up kits to help support that rebuilding phase once they move back into the area. So, the kits will contain things like disinfectant cleaners, garbage bags, gloves, and it's all packed in a bucket that can be used to move any water out that's still remaining."

GlobalMedic is hoping to get hundreds of kits on flights to Kamloops and Vancouver by this evening, where more volunteers are waiting to arrange delivery to community centres where people in need can access them. The group also has its eye on increasing support by sending food as well.

As for how Canadians can help, Cross encouraged people to make a donation to a local organization supporting the affected areas.

"If you have a group that you know that's doing good work, consider making a financial contribution so that they can continue and reach more people," she said.

Here are some places Canadians can donate to help victims of the flooding in B.C.

The Canadian charity has been providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief since 2002 to locations around the world with cost-effectiveness in mind. Right now, they're sending clean-up kits to flooded areas of B.C. to help displaced families when they return to their homes.

Donations can be made to an emergency fund where the group will decide how to best allocate the funds, or you can specify that you want the money to go toward the B.C. flood response.

For those who want to contribute more directly to victims of flooding, GoFundMe has curated a list of verified online fundraisers so users can easily contribute to relief efforts of cities, community hubs or even individual families.

Campaigns have been started promising to support the areas of Abbotsford, Merritt and Princeton, as well as things such as a local baseball facility, marketplace and animal sanctuary.