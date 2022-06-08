Here's how city councillors voted on Lansdowne 2.0

Ottawa city council has voted 17 to 7 in favour of a plan to proceed with the next phase of the revitalization of Lansdowne Park.

The $332 million plan known as "Lansdowne 2.0" would be funded from the sale of air rights, debt funding and some capital budget funding for internal costs. The city would borrow $239 million for the project. It would demolish and rebuild the north side stands at TD Place Stadium, demolish and rebuild the Civic Centre, and build three high-rise towers with a total of 1,200 units between them.

The vote Wednesday does not sign any contracts or bind the next term of council, but gives authority to keep staff working on the project and to conduct public consultations on the file.

Here is how each councillor voted:

Jim Watson (Mayor) Yes

Matt Luloff (Ward 1 – Orléans) Yes

Laura Dudas (Ward 2 – Innes) Yes

Jan Harder (Ward 3 – Barrhaven) Yes

Cathy Curry (Ward 4 – Kanata North) Yes

Eli El-Chantiry (Ward 5 – West Carleton-March) Yes

Glen Gower (Ward 6 – Stittsville) Yes

Theresa Kavanagh (Ward 7 – Bay) No

Rick Chiarelli (Ward 8 – College) Yes

Keith Egli (Ward 9 – Knoxdale-Merivale) Yes

Diane Deans (Ward 10 – Gloucester-Southgate) No

Tim Tierney (Ward 11 – Beacon Hill-Cyrville) Yes

Mathieu Fleury (Ward 12 – Rideau-Vanier) Yes

Rawlson King (Ward 13 – Rideau-Rockcliffe) No

Catherine McKenney (Ward 14 – Somerset) No

Jeff Leiper (Ward 15 – Kitchissippi) No

Riley Brockington (Ward 16 – River) Yes

Shawn Menard (Ward 17 – Capital) No

Jean Cloutier (Ward 18 – Alta Vista) Yes

Catherine Kitts (Ward 19 – Cumberland) Yes

George Darouze (Ward 20 – Osgoode) Yes

Scott Moffatt (Ward 21 – Rideau-Goulbourn) Yes

Carol Anne Meehan (Ward 22 – Gloucester-South Nepean) No

Allan Hubley (Ward 23 – Kanata South) Yes