Here's how cold it feels this Family Day in Ottawa
It’s cold in Ottawa this Family Day, as it feels like -23 with the wind chill this morning.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a sunny day with a high of -6 C on Monday.
Clear skies are forecasted for tonight with a low of -20 C – wind chill -14 this evening and -24 overnight.
Tuesday will also be sunny with a high of -4 C – wind chill -24 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon. Tuesday night will have clear skies and a low of -9.
Temperatures will start to go up on Wednesday and Thursday to reach a high of 3 C.
Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.
The Rideau Canal Skateway opened yesterday for few hours only, as the National Capital Commission announced its closure at 6 p.m..
The NCC said it would provide an update on skating conditions on Monday morning.
