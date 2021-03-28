Here's how COVID-19 restrictions differ for restaurants across Canada

New restrictions are now in effect for restaurants and bars in the Regina zone. The measures have forced the city’s eateries to close to in-person dining and rely on take-out and delivery options.

Here’s how Regina’s restrictions for restaurants and bars compare to the rest of the country:

B.C.

In B.C., no more than six people can be seated together at restaurants, bars and pubs. The province says people should only be dining with members of their household. For people who live alone, the province says they should only be eating out with max. two people who are part of their “core bubble.”

There must be two metres between customers unless they’re separated by a physical barrier and everyone must wear a mask when they’re not at a table.

Bars, pubs and restaurants must stop selling alcohol by 10 p.m. and have to close by 11 p.m.

Establishments have to take down contact information of one person from each party.

ALBERTA

Restaurants and bars in Alberta reopened on Feb. 8 after a shutdown that lasted nearly two months.

Tables are limited to six people and they must live in the same household. Those who live alone can eat with two people in their bubble.

There is no cap on capacity as long as there is a two metre distance or physical barriers between parties. Establishments must collect contact information from one person in each party.

Restaurants and bars have to stop selling liquor at 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

SASKATCHEWAN

Though there are new restrictions in the Regina zone, some measures still apply to restaurants and bars in the rest of the province.

Only four people are allowed to be seated at a table together. There must be two metres between all tables with physical barriers and three metres between tables without barriers.

Restaurants and bars must take down contact information from all diners for contact tracing purposes.

MANITOBA

Manitoba is allowing restaurants to operate at 50 per cent capacity under its critical provincie response level.

Tables must consist of members of one household indoors, however members of different households may sit together outdoors. Tables are limited to a maximum of six people.

ONTARIO

In the province's grey zones, such as Toronto, restaurants are permitted to operate for outdoor dining, take-out, drive-thru and delivery services.

Outdoor dining spaces must observe six feet of social distancing between tables and patrons may only be seated with members of their own households, with exceptions for people who live alone and caregivers.

In Ontario’s red zones, like Ottawa, Windsor-Essex and the region of Waterloo, restaurants may operate at half capacity or at a maximum of 50 people, whichever is fewer.

Indoor dining spaces must observe six feet of social distancing between tables and patrons may only be seated with members of their own households, with exceptions for people who live alone and caregivers.

QUEBEC

In Quebec’s red zones, which include Montreal, restaurants are permitted to remain open for delivery and takeout only. In orange zones, patrons may dine in, with a maximum of two people per table. Bars are still closed everywhere. Microbreweries and distilleries cannot provide on-site eating or drinking.

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

Newfoundland and Labrador’s restaurants are newly permitted to open for in-person dining at half capacity, after moving back to Alert Level 2 on Saturday. Tables must be at least six feet apart. Patrons must stay at their assigned table of bar seat and are not permitted to visit other tables.

A maximum of six people per table is recommended by public health. Restaurants have been directed to collect contact information from all patrons to assist with contact tracing.

NOVA SCOTIA

The latest round of restriction from the Government of Nova Scotia forces restaurants to close by 10 p.m.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Officials in New Brunswick announced "circuit-breaker" restrictions in Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, which border Quebec and Maine, on Thursday.

In these regions, restaurants are open for takeout and delivery only. For the rest of the province, restaurants need to ensure patrons remain seated at all times, with expectations for enterings, exiting and using the restroom.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

At the beginning of March, restaurants on Prince Edward Island were permitted to reopen dining rooms after having previously been restricted to take-out and delivery only. Restaurants need to ensure patrons remain seated at all times, with expectations for enterings, exiting and using the restroom.

YUKON

In the Yukon, restaurants have been directed to collect contact information from all patrons to assist with contact tracing.

Seating capacity limits have not been reinstated since they were lifted in the province on July 1, 2020.

Restaurants must provide signage to remind customers of physical distancing, provide hand sanitizer near doors and pay stations.

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

In Phase 2 of its Emerging Wisely plan, the Northwest Territories allows restaurants to operate at no more than six people per table, with no more than 25 customers inside at a time. There must be six feet of physical distance between households.

NUNAVUT

In Nunavut restaurants are permitted to operate at a capacity of 75 per cent.