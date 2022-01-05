Here’s how COVID-19 rules differ in Ottawa and Gatineau

Authorities in Quebec and Ontario have both instituted a fresh round of public health restrictions due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

For residents of Ottawa and Gatineau, that means things look a little different on the other side of the river.

Here is a breakdown of the restrictions on each side of the river.

CURFEW

The main difference in restrictions on the Ottawa and Gatineau sides of the river: Quebec’s curfew.

Quebec has a curfew in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It came into effect on Dec. 31 and violators can face fines of up to $6,000.

Ontario has no curfew.

GATHERINGS

In Ottawa, social gatherings are limited to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

In Gatineau, gatherings in homes are prohibited except for single people who can join another family bubble.

RESTAURANTS AND BARS

Indoor dining is not allowed in Ontario or Quebec. Restaurants in both provinces may remain open for takeout and delivery.

In Ontario, outdoor dining is allowed with restrictions.

WEDDINGS, FUNERALS AND RELIGIOUS SERVICES

In Ontario, crowds at indoor weddings, funerals and religious services will be limited to 50 per cent capacity. Outdoor services are limited to the number of people that can maintain two metres of physical distance.

In Quebec, places of worship must close other than for funerals with a maximum of 25 people.

Outdoor weddings are allowed outside with a 250-person maximum.

STORES

In Ontario, retail stores including shopping malls can stay open at 50 per cent capacity.

In Quebec, stores are limited to 50 per cent capacity. On Sundays, all non-essential businesses must close, including grocery stores.

Gas stations, depanneurs and pharmacies can remain open.

GYMS AND SPORTS

Indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms, are closed in both provinces.

In Ontario, there’s an exception for athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics and select professional and elite amateur sport leagues.

Outdoor facilities will be permitted to operate but with the number of spectators not to exceed 50 per cent occupancy and other requirements.

In Quebec, indoors sports are only permitted for a single person, two people or the occupants of one household.

A full list of Quebec restrictions can be found here. A full list of Ontario restrictions can be found here.