Here's how evacuees impacted by the B.C. floods can apply for financial aid

Some financial aid is now available for eligible British Columbians who've been impacted by the flooding and landslides.

Disaster Financial Assistance is now up and running for residents in the southwest, central and southeast parts of the province, as well as those on Vancouver Island.

Anyone who is unable to get insurance to cover disaster-related losses is eligible.

Applications for the DFA must be submitted to Emergency Management BC by Feb. 12. The applications are available online.

Those who apply must first confirm that their area is on an approved map, then should review the criteria. For example, the property must be the homeowner or tenant's primary residence. The farm owner must be identified as a developing or established agricultural operation.

Once the application is filled out, it can be submitted by email, fax or mail through the contact information listed by Emergency Management BC.

Applicants will then be contacted to discuss their situation and, if approved, funding will be sent through the mail.

Claims can be made in more than one category – for example, homeowner and farm owner – and assistance for accepted claims will be 80 per cent of the total amount of eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, to a maximum claim of $300,000.