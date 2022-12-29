Here's how expensive an Ottawa hotel room is on New Year's Eve compared to other cities

Mont Tremblant, Que. is the most expensive place to rent a hotel room in Canada for New Year's Eve, while Ottawa is one of the cheaper destinations in the country to book a hotel to ring in the New Year.

A survey by Cheaphotels.org compared the cost of the cheapest available double room on Dec. 31 at 20 Canadian destinations.

"Only centrally-located hotels rated at least three stars with generally positive guest reviews were taken into account," according to Cheaphotels.org.

Mont Tremblant, the popular Quebec ski resort, is the most expensive place to rent a hotel room on New Year's Eve. The survey finds the cheapest room to rent in Mont Tremblant on Saturday night is $880, a nearly 300 per cent increase compared to normal winter rates.

Whistler, B.C., ranked as the second most expensive destination with a rate of $658, followed by Banff, Alta. at $563, Niagara Falls at $465 a night and Halifax at $422.

Toronto ranked 7th on the list at $375, while Vancouver ranked 10th at $325 and Montreal placed 11th at $237.

Ottawa ranked 13th on the list of 20 cities, with the cheapest room available for $193. According to Cheaphotels.org, that's a 32 per cent increase compared to a normal winter rate.