Here's how far gas prices are predicted to fall in Metro Vancouver this week
Metro Vancouver drivers are expected to save a bit at the pumps this week if they wait until Thursday to fuel up.
According to gas-price prediction site Gas Wizard, regular gas is expected to dip six cents to 187.9 cents per litre on Thursday.
Wednesday's price was 193.9 at many local stations and before that, prices hovered around 192.9 for several days.
Prices last broke a record on June 6, reaching 236.9. While they've since fallen, they've typically hovered around 200 cents per litre in recent weeks.
Metro Vancouver's gas prices are typically among the highest in the country. But as of Wednesday, prices are believed to be higher in the province's Columbia Shuswap and Vancouver Island's Capital Regional District, according to a heat map from GasBuddy.com.
Earlier this year, when drivers were paying what was at the time a record-breaking 214.9 cents a litre, B.C. Premier John Horgan promised relief in the form of a one-time $110 rebate.
ICBC confirmed with CTV News Vancouver that, as of the end of July, all gas rebate cheques had been delivered or were in the mail.
-
Careless driving trial continues with police officers testifyingA careless driving trial involving the death of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre continued in a Lethbridge courtroom on Wednesday. The Crown called 11 city police officers to testify, including Cst. Allister Koop who was the first officer on the scene.
-
RCMP highlights meth deaths for International Overdose Awareness DayWednesday marked International Overdose Awareness Day, a time set aside for families of loved ones who've died of accidental drug overdoses to reflect and remember.
-
Expert predicts 'massive eighth wave' after Ont. lifts COVID isolation rulesAn infectious disease expert believes Ontario's decision to lift COVID-19 isolation rules will trigger a 'massive eighth wave' as children head back to school next week.
-
Sask. residents most honest when it comes to sharing Netflix accounts: surveyA new survey has found that while most Canadians are opting to share Netflix with others, that’s not so in Saskatchewan.
-
Ottawa gets new safety feature in Uber vehiclesAccessing 9-1-1 is now a safety feature for those using Uber in Ottawa, the first in Canada to have this technology.
-
'I feel so happy': This Ottawa man had his hydro turned back on after 8 yearsAn Ottawa man cut off from hydro for nearly nine years, had his power restored Wednesday – after giving up years ago and living off-grid since 2014.
-
Couple cleared of terrorism charges in B.C. legislature bomb plot sue RCMPA couple who were cleared on terrorism charges after being accused of plotting to blow up the B.C. legislature buildings are suing the RCMP along with the provincial and federal governments.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 in EnglehartOntario Provincial Police said Wednesday evening that a collision has closed Highway 11 in both directions between Highway 573 and Highway 560.
-
Slew of swimming lessons cancelled as city grapples with staffing shortageDespite being one of the biggest draws in the city’s 2022 Fall Leisure Guide, it appears a surprising number of classes have been cancelled.