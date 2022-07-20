Here’s how gas prices have changed in Waterloo region

Soaring gas prices contributed to Canada’s inflation rate jumping to 8.1 per cent, according to the June Consumer Price Index released on Wednesday by Statistics Canada.

Excluding gasoline, the country's inflation rate was 6.5 per cent in June compared with 6.3 per cent in May.

Statistics Canada said the annual inflation rate for June was up from 7.7 per cent in May and marked the largest yearly change since January 1983 when it hit 8.2 per cent.

“On a year-over-year basis, consumers paid 54.6 per cent more for gasoline in June following a 48 per cent increase in May, contributing the most to headline consumer inflation,” the report reads.

The monthly report says prices at the pumps rose 6.2 per cent month-over-month in June – which follows a 12 per cent increase at the pumps in May.

Monthly gasoline prices from Natural Resources Canada show cities across the region typically follow the same pattern, mimicking the pattern seen across Canada.

Natural Resources Canada collects the monthly prices for gasoline, diesel and furnace oil and calculates the prices by averaging price data available by fuel for each weekday of the calendar month.

In January of 2022, the average price at the pumps across Canada was $1.49.2 per litre.

This figure climbed to $1.77.1 in March, dipping slightly to $1.77.9 in April before climbing to a peak of $2.08.6 in June.

So far, July has seen a lower monthly average with the price at the pumps dipping to $1.92 per litre.

Prices at the pumps vary by city, with different cities claiming the cheapest gas some months, and other months the most expensive.

For the last two months, Woodstock has been posting the highest gas prices among the cities looked at in and around Waterloo region.

Here is how the monthly average price at the pumps has changed over the last 12 months.