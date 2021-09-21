Here's how local students voted in their mock federal election
As voters in Waterloo Region and across Canada headed to the polls this week, students not yet eligible to vote were also able to cast a ballot in a mock election in their schools.
Schools set up their own elections on Monday as part of Student Vote Canada. Students took on the role of election workers and coordinated a school election.
Here's how Waterloo Region students voted in their local ridings:
KITCHENER CENTRE
- Mike Morrice, Green Party of Canada, 1,060, 29.58 per cent
- Beisan Zubi, New Democratic Party, 884, 24.67 per cent
- Mary Henein Thorn, Conservative Party of Canada, 627, 17.49 per cent
- Raj Saini, Liberal Party of Canada, 605, 16.88 per cent
KITCHENER SOUTH-HESPELER
- Suresh Arangath, New Democratic Party, 473, 26.18 per cent
- Valerie Bradford, Liberal Party of Canada, 455, 25.18 per cent
- Tyler Calver, Conservative Party of Canada, 375, 20.75 per cent
- Gabe Rose, Green Party of Canada, 237, 13.12 per cent
KITCHENER-CONESTOGA
- Tim Louis, Liberal Party of Canada, 677, 32.71 per cent
- Carlene Hawley, Conservative Party of Canada, 454, 21.93 per cent
- Narine Dat Sookram, New Democratic Party, 419, 20.24 per cent
- Owen Bradley, Green Party of Canada, 373, 18.02 per cent
There were no results available for Waterloo or Cambridge ridings as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.