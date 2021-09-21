iHeartRadio

Here's how local students voted in their mock federal election

A student casts a ballot at Fisher Park Public School in Ottawa on Oct. 21, 2019. (CIVIX / YouTube)

As voters in Waterloo Region and across Canada headed to the polls this week, students not yet eligible to vote were also able to cast a ballot in a mock election in their schools.

Schools set up their own elections on Monday as part of Student Vote Canada. Students took on the role of election workers and coordinated a school election.

Here's how Waterloo Region students voted in their local ridings:

KITCHENER CENTRE

  • Mike Morrice, Green Party of Canada, 1,060, 29.58 per cent
  • Beisan Zubi, New Democratic Party, 884, 24.67 per cent
  • Mary Henein Thorn, Conservative Party of Canada, 627, 17.49 per cent
  • Raj Saini, Liberal Party of Canada, 605, 16.88 per cent

KITCHENER SOUTH-HESPELER

  • Suresh Arangath, New Democratic Party, 473, 26.18 per cent
  • Valerie Bradford, Liberal Party of Canada, 455, 25.18 per cent
  • Tyler Calver, Conservative Party of Canada, 375, 20.75 per cent
  • Gabe Rose, Green Party of Canada, 237, 13.12 per cent

KITCHENER-CONESTOGA

  • Tim Louis, Liberal Party of Canada, 677, 32.71 per cent
  • Carlene Hawley, Conservative Party of Canada, 454, 21.93 per cent
  • Narine Dat Sookram, New Democratic Party, 419, 20.24 per cent
  • Owen Bradley, Green Party of Canada, 373, 18.02 per cent

There were no results available for Waterloo or Cambridge ridings as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

