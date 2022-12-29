Here’s how Londoners can properly dispose of their Christmas trees and holiday waste

Another Christmas Day has come and gone for London, and you probably have a lot of holiday waste that needs to be disposed of. The city is reminding residents that when it comes to disposing of this waste, there’s a right and a wrong way to do it.

According to a press release from the City of London, Londoners who are looking to dispose of their natural Christmas trees are asked to drop them off at an EnviroDepot location, as there is no special curbside collection of Christmas trees or other winter greenery this January, either as a separate pickup or with regular garbage pickup.

To assist in disposal, the city has opened an additional three drop-off days, in addition to Wednesdays and Saturdays at Envirodepots.

Thursday, December 29 -- 12 noon to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 3 -- 12 noon to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 8 -- 12 noon to 5:00 p.m.

The city asks that before Londoners dispose of their trees at EnviroDepots, to first remove them of all decorations, tinsel, garland, skirts and lights.

Here are a few additional tips from the city regarding proper holiday recycling and waste disposal

Residents are reminded that paper items coated with plastic or foil containing coloured dyes are not recyclable, and when mixed with other paper products “cause big problems for the paper mills.”

In addition, residents are asked to break down and flatten all cardboard products so they fit properly in blue bins.

Fats, oils and other greasy products can block sewer pipes and should not be disposed of down the sink. Instead, the city recommends using a FOG cup which, when full, can be returned to EnviroDepot locations which in turn help create green energy.

The following items cannot be recycled: