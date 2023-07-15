Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital emergency departments

Three Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest waits in Ontario to see a doctor in the emergency department in May.

New statistics from Health Quality Ontario show three Ottawa hospitals ranked in the top 10 for the longest average wait times to see a doctor in the ER.

The average wait time for a first assessment by an emergency room doctor at CHEO was 3.9 hours in May, the fourth longest wait in Ontario.

The Ottawa Hospital reported average wait times of 3.7 hours to see a doctor in the emergency department, while there was an average wait time of 3.4 hours for a first assessment by a doctor at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital.

The Windsor Regional Hospital had the longest average wait time to see a doctor in the emergency department in Ontario at 4.6 hours, followed by the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital at 4.4 hours.

The provincial average wait time for a first assessment by a doctor in the ER was 2 hours in May.

The average wait time to see a doctor in the emergency department in May was 2.6 hours at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus and 2.2 hours at the Montfort Hospital. Wait times ranged from 2.4 hours at the Pembroke hospital to 2.2 hours at the Brockville General Hospital, 2.1 hours at Kingston General Hospital and 1.2 hours at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital.