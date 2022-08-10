Here's how long you wait to see a doctor in an Ottawa hospital emergency department

The wait time to see a doctor in an Ottawa hospital emergency room exceeded the provincial average in June, with two hospitals in the province's top 10 for wait times.

New statistics from Health Quality Ontario show patients waited an average of 2.1 hours for a first assessment by a doctor in an emergency room across Ontario. In Ottawa, the average wait time ranged from 2.2 hours to 3.6 hours to see a doctor in June.

The Ottawa Hospital General Campus had the longest wait times to see a doctor in Ottawa, at 3.6 hours. That's unchanged from the wait times for a first assessment in May.

CHEO had the second longest wait times to see a doctor in June at 3.5 hours, down from 3.7 hours in May.

Wait times to see a doctor decreased at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital from 3.4 hours in May to 3.1 hours in June.

At the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, wait times remained at 2.8 hours in June for a second straight month.

At the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa's east end, wait times increased from 1.9 hours in May to 2.2 hours in June.

The average length of time "low-urgency patients" spent in the ER in Ottawa ranged from 3.8 hours to 5.4 hours in June. The target time for patients not requiring admission to spend in the ER is four hours.

All hospitals in Ottawa have warned patients to expect longer-than-usual wait times in the emergency department this summer, as institutions deal with an increase in patients and staffing challenges. The Montfort Hospital closed its emergency department overnight on Aug. 6 and 7 due to a shortage of nurses.

The Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan Campus and Sunnnybrook Health Sciences Centre had the longest waits to see a doctor in the emergency department in June at 4.4 hours. The wait time to see a doctor at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital was four hours in June.