The Ontario government is implementing a province-wide lockdown by the end of December, but the length of time each region will be under the new restrictions will vary.

The lockdown will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 26 and will last for 28 days in the southern portions of the province and 14 days in the northern parts.

The province-wide lockdown will look similar to the shutdown back in March, with only essential businesses allowed to remain open.

Here is the breakdown of how long each region is expected to be in lockdown.

Regions with a 28-day lockdown

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public Health

City of Hamilton Public Health Services

Durham Region Health Department

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Halton Region Public Health

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Lambton Public Health

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

Niagara Region Public Health

Ottawa Public Health

Peel Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Region of Waterloo Public Health

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Toronto Public Health

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

York Region Public Health

Regions with a 14-day lockdown