iHeartRadio

Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa and Gatineau

With both rent and the cost of construction rising, New Brunswick has introduced legislation for renters and landlords, which includes rent increases being limited to once every year and banning them for the first year of tenancy. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Rents for one-and-two bedroom apartments in Ottawa increased below the national average in May, while renters in Gatineau, Que. saw a significant increase.

The average cost to rent a one-bedroom in Ottawa increased 3.5 per cent from May 2021 to $1,674, according to a report from Rentals.ca. A two-bedroom apartment cost $2,047 – up 4.7 per cent.

The monthly report shows the average rent in Canada for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,591 in May, up 8.5 per cent from May 2021.  The average cost of a two-bedroom apartment was $2,033 in Canada, up 11.82 per cent from a year ago.

In Gatineau, the average rent for a one-bedroom was $1,481 in May, up 9.1 per cent from May 2021. The cost to rent a two-bedroom increased 12.8 per cent year-over-year to $1,796.

Vancouver has the highest monthly rents for a one-bedroom and a two-bedroom apartment, followed by Toronto, Burnaby, B.C. and Oakville, Ont. The average monthly rent in May in Vancouver was $2,377 for a one-bedroom and $3,495 for a two-bedroom.

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Canada (May 2022)

  1. Vancouver $2,377
  2. Toronto $2,133
  3. Burnaby, B.C. $2,012
  4. Oakville, Ont. $2,011
  5. Burlington $1,978
  6. Etobicoke, Ont. $1,972
  7. Guelph $1,950
  8. Richmond Hill $1,928
  9. Victoria $1,870
  10. Mississauga, Ont. $1,855

15. Ottawa $1,674

23. Gatineau, Que $1,481

To read the Rentals.ca June 2022 Rent Report, visit rentals.ca.

12