Here's how much it could rain in the Lower Mainland's latest weather warning

Another weather warning is in place for B.C.'s Lower Mainland and this time, it's for heavy rains that could cause flooding in some areas.

Environment Canada issued the warning early Thursday morning, saying parts of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound could see heavy rain starting late in the afternoon and lasting overnight.

"A developing Pacific frontal system will spread rain into the Lower Mainland late this afternoon," Environment Canada's warning says. "The rain will become heavy tonight and then end early Friday morning as the system moves out of the region."

As much as 50 millimetres of rain is expected.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," the warning says. "Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

Other weather warning issued for southwestern B.C. have lifted, however. A snowfall warning was in place for the Coquihalla Highway on Tuesday and Wednesday. Environment Canada said 38 centimetres accumulated Tuesday at some parts of Highway 5, with another 10 centimetres expected the following day.

Earlier in the week, wind warnings or advisories were in place for the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast and power was knocked out to thousands.

Those weather events came after a tornado was recorded at the University of British Columbia's Point Grey campus.

"On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 6, a tornado moved through UBC. Environment Canada received reports of hail, wind, rain and a tornado," the weather agency's confirmation said.

Access to University Boulevard for transit users and drivers was blocked for several days because of the tornado's destruction, but TransLink confirmed late on Tuesday that routes were back to regular service.