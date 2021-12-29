Here's how much it's expected to snow in Metro Vancouver's latest weather warning

After days of cold that broke records in some parts of Metro Vancouver, more intense winter weather is on the way to the region.

According to a snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island could all see five to 10 centimetres of snow Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

"A storm system will move across the south coast of B.C. tonight. With ample cold air in place, this system will result in widespread snow beginning this evening and tapering off Thursday morning," the warning said.

"Most regions will see close to five centimetres accumulate rapidly within three to six hours during the overnight hours when the snowfall will be most intense."

The latest weather warning came while Metro Vancouver was still under an Arctic outflow warning that saw temperatures near -20 C in some areas. No temperature records were broken on Tuesday, but 42 were broken between Sunday and Monday.

For example, Vancouver's record broke on Monday when it got as low as -15.3 C. The previous record of -12.8 C was set in 1971.

As of Wednesday morning, 22 regions in B.C. were under extreme cold warnings while nine others were under Arctic outflow warnings. Meanwhile, 17 areas had snowfall warnings in place.

While some of those warnings may lift Wednesday morning, other regions are being warned to expect these cold temperatures until the new year.

"Visibility may be impacted in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow may make travel difficult," Environment Canada's snowfall warning said.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations."