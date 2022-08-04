Here's how much last year's heavy snowfall cost Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon had to stuff more than double the normal amount of snow than usual at its snow management facilities last winter.
The city piled an average of 370,000 cubic meters from 2018 to 2020; last year it handled 800,000 cubic meters.
"This increase in volume is due to the above average snowfall accumulation," according to an administration report for Monday's transportation committee meeting.
Saskatoon saw six snow events and 13 weather events last winter, leading to a total snowfall accumulation of about 120 cm. A typical year sees about 95 cm, the report said.
By the end of winter, snow and ice management costs totalled $16.39 million, which included the November 2020 snowstorm.
The service was in the red to the tune of $2.65 million, which was partially offset by $488,500 from the program's reserves.
