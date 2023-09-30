Here's how much longer this summerlike weather in Ottawa is expected to last

The calendar says it's the last day of September, but the weather forecast feels much more like summer.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa includes a sunny sky with a high of 24 C on Saturday. The average high for this time of year is closer to 16 C.

Evenings will also be warmer than normal, with a low of 10 C overnight, compared to the seasonal average of 6 C.

Sunny conditions and warm temperatures are set to last through next week. Sunday's forecast high is 26 C with a humidex of 30.

Monday could see a high of 25 C and Tuesday could set a heat record with a forecast high of 29 C.

Fall forecast calls for warmer temperatures, low precipitation

It's been 10 days since any significant rainfall in Ottawa and that streak is expected to continue for at least a week. The long-term forecast for Friday, Oct. 6 includes a chance of showers, but there is no mention of precipitation in the forecast before that.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast for October includes a strong chance of above-average temperatures with relatively normal precipitation.