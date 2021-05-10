Here's how much rain fell this weekend
Steady rain hit the Edmonton area and many other parts of north-central Alberta Friday night and Saturday.
Edmonton's Blatchford weather station measured more precipitation in those two days than in all of 2021 up to that point.
These are the totals (in mm) from Environment Canada reporting stations:
Edmonton Blatchford 27
Edmonton Villeneuve 27
Edmonton International Airport 20
St. Albert Research Station 36
Stony Plain 32
Namao 32
Tomahawk 29
Fort Assiniboine 26
St. Francis 25
Crestomere 25
Brenton 24
Barrhead 21
Violet Grove 19
Elk Island National Park 18
Carrot Creek 18
Leedale 17
Holden 16
Athabasca 14
Edson 11
Nordegg 35
Drumheller 22
Rocky Mountain House 21
Olds 18
Lacombe 17
Many areas in east-central Alberta did not get much or possibly any rain this weekend and those areas remain extremely dry.
The lack of precipitation in much of that part of the province is considered a "one in 50 years" event.