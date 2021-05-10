Here's how much rain fell this weekend

Steady rain hit the Edmonton area and many other parts of north-central Alberta Friday night and Saturday.

Edmonton's Blatchford weather station measured more precipitation in those two days than in all of 2021 up to that point.

These are the totals (in mm) from Environment Canada reporting stations:

Edmonton Blatchford 27

Edmonton Villeneuve 27

Edmonton International Airport 20

St. Albert Research Station 36

Stony Plain 32

Namao 32

Tomahawk 29

Fort Assiniboine 26

St. Francis 25

Crestomere 25

Brenton 24

Barrhead 21

Violet Grove 19

Elk Island National Park 18

Carrot Creek 18

Leedale 17

Holden 16

Athabasca 14

Edson 11

Nordegg 35

Drumheller 22

Rocky Mountain House 21

Olds 18

Lacombe 17

Many areas in east-central Alberta did not get much or possibly any rain this weekend and those areas remain extremely dry.

The lack of precipitation in much of that part of the province is considered a "one in 50 years" event.