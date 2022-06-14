Here's how much rain has fallen, and what's still coming

Thirty to 50 mm of rain has fallen in Edmonton up to mid-afternoon Tuesday, according to the City of Edmonton’s open data Rainfall Totals.

By early Tuesday afternoon, the heaviest and steadiest axis of rain moved west of Edmonton and will stay in western Alberta through the remainder of the day and tonight.

So, the steady rain is done for the afternoon. However, there will be more showers and possibly thunderstorms pushing through the city and surrounding areas late this afternoon and early this evening.

It just won’t be as steady of a downpour as what came through early Tuesday and likely won’t blanket the entire region.

That may change late this evening, overnight and early Wednesday as some steadier (but lighter) rain moves through the Edmonton area moving from north to south.

Further rainfall amounts of five to 15 mm are possible by midday Wednesday.

A surface and upper-level area of low pressure anchored over southern Alberta is spinning counter-clockwise and pushing the rain from NE to SW. So, if you’re looking at the radar, all that heavier rain to the west of Edmonton is actually moving away from the city, not toward it.

It’s the rain north and northeast of the city that will move through late Tuesday/early Wednesday.

That counter-clockwise spin around the stacked low pressure area is also pushing the heavy rain up against the foothills and mountains where Rainfall Warnings are in effect for a large portion of western and southwestern AB with 100 to 150 mm of total rainfall possibly by midday Wednesday.