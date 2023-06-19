Here's how much rain has fallen in Edmonton since Sunday morning

Personal weather stations in the Edmonton area have been showing between 50 and 105 millimetres of rain since Sunday morning.

However, the official Environment and Climate Change Canada totals for the city range from 52 to 76 mm with the bulk of that falling on Sunday (roughly two to three inches).

The record for highest one-day rainfall for June in Edmonton is 80 mm on June 26, 1974.

The record for highest one-day rainfall in any month in Edmonton is 114 mm on July 31, 1953.

Edmonton has now received over 120 mm of rain for the month, with most of that coming in the past five days.

That puts us right around the June 2022 rain total, which was the wettest June in the past 10 years. So, with a little over a week left in the month, this will likely be Edmonton’s wettest June since 2011 (which had 137 mm of rain).

The rain came down even heavier in the Edson, Drayton Valley and Grande Cache regions with totals in the 100- to 133-mm range, roughly four to five inches.

This following is a summary issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Monday afternoon.

Preliminary precipitation totals for Monday, June 19 as of 12 p.m. MDT:

Hendrickson Creek: 132.8 mm

Carrot Creek: 128

Evansburg: 108

Edson: 107.5

Breton Plots: 93

Fort Assiniboine: 92.8

Tomahawk: 88

Barrhead: 87.5

Campsie: 80

Whitecourt: 79

Edmonton area: 52-76

Jasper: 73.5

St. Francis: 72

Stony Plain: 70

St Albert: 64

Nordegg: 61.6

Abee: 58.1

Andrew: 57.9

Edmonton International Airport: 49.8

Smoky Lake: 49.3

Camrose: 48

Rich Lake: 47.9

Elk Island: 47.7

Crestomere: 47

Forestburg: 47

This summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.