Here's how much Regina's curbside waste service adjustment could cost households

Regina residents are one step closer to paying all garbage, recycling and new food and yard waste fees on their utility bills as a user-based system.

Currently there is a mixed approach for funding garbage and recycling services. Recycling is paid for by a user fee on a monthly utility bill, while garbage is included in property tax.

Food and yard waste bins will roll out to residents in fall 2023.

“As council prepares to consider how to fund the new food and yard waste service, it created the opportunity to review the funding model for all three services,” Kim Onrait, the executive director of citizen services with the City of Regina, said Wednesday.

Four options were presented to the city’s executive committee on Wednesday. Those included paying for all three services through property taxes, paying all through user fees and two combination options.

The committee voted in favour of having residents pay for all three programs through a user-based system on utility bills, which was recommended by administration.

“Implementing full user fees and allowing residents to control their cost and [having] different garbage cart sizes will improve waste diversion and will help us achieve our waste diversion goals,” Onrait said.

City administration’s report said Regina residents are producing 2,000 pounds of waste per person each year, which is 25 per cent higher than the average Canadian or U.S. resident.

“Honestly, it’s embarrassing that we’re among the worst in the country,” Coun. Shanon Zachidniak said.

“We need a change to incentivize waste behaviours. We saw that I think 90 per cent of residents responding to the survey say ‘yes, the city has a role to play.’”

The city estimates the average annual user fee, which currently only includes recycling at $91.25 per year, would increase by $147.83 starting in 2024.

The fee each household pays would depend on the garbage bin size they select. Two sizes will be offered: a 240 litre bin or a 360 litre bin.

Annually, those who choose the smaller bin would pay a total of $193.45. The larger bin would cost a total of $284.70.

That total includes the new food and yard waste fee, as well as additional costs to support the affordability program.

“This is one of the few things we do have control over, we can have a little bit of savings for all of us as residents of the city,” Coun. Jason Mancinelli said.

To help with the cost increase, the affordability option would be implemented to households where at least one member is either a senior citizen or living with a disability, and where the gross household meets the low-income threshold.

The city’s report said implementing the user fee for all services will remove approximately $8.9 million, or 3.16 per cent mill rate, in costs from the property tax base.

Since residents won’t be paying for the program until 2024, Onrait said the 2024 budget will highlight the decrease in property tax from this change.

Ultimately, it will be up to council to decide what to do with the overall budget.

City council will have a final vote on the curbside waste services funding policy at its meeting next week.