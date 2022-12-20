Here's how much snow fell in different parts of the Lower Mainland

Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada Tuesday shows just how much snow fell in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland, with some areas seeing accumulations of 35 centimetres by 10 a.m.

Photos and video posted to social media show people skiing through the streets of downtown Vancouver, which saw 30 centimeters of the white stuff fall in fewer than 24 hours.

I’ve never seen this before - a man skiing along Beach Avenue under the Burrard Bridge #BCStorm @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/2eaTGSQSHd

At Vancouver International Airport, where 27 cm fell, planes were virtually buried and countless holiday travellers were stranded.

If your wondering where your luggage is at YVR

2nd picture plane buried under snow #BCStorm #SnowDay pic.twitter.com/I8K0CFyTgg

There was a less snow at Abbotsford's airport, with 19 cm in total, but travellers there also saw delays and cancellations.

In Tsawwassen, where a whopping 35 cm of snow piled up, all morning sailings out of the BC Ferries terminal were cancelled.

Up to 14" or 36cm of snow in Tsawwassen. #bcsnow #bcstorm #Tsawwassen pic.twitter.com/2pePwvbqev

Here's what accumulations looked like in other parts of the region, ranked in order of how much snow fell.