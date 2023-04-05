Here's how much the minimum wage is set to increase in B.C.

The B.C. government is hiking minimum wage to $16.75 an hour starting June 1, as a measure to help the province's lowest paid workers with rising inflation.

Labour Minister Harry Bains announced Wednesday that it is rising from $15.65 an hour, which represents a 6.9 per cent increase. The

For someone working 40 hours a week, all year, that's a jump of about $2,200 annually.

"These workers and their families feel the impacts of high costs much more than anyone else," Bains said in a press release explaining the changes.

The province estimates the change will help 150,000 workers typically in the food services and retail sectors.

Federally-regulated workers saw their minimum wage rise to $16.65 on April 1.