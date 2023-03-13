Here's how Ottawa families are spending March Break

At first, there was no sap in the bucket Mackenzie Swayne on Monday, but after further walk into the sugar bush trail, it was a different story.

“Oh there's some,” she said, much to the delight of her siblings.

They chose to spend their first day of March Break taking a wagon ride out to the sugarbush at The Log Farm to see how maple syrup is made. Several families paid the $12.50 entrance fee, enjoying maple taffy and making new friends with the farm animals around the land.

This March Break felt different for owner Ryan Orr compared to previous years.

“We're back into the swing of things, this is great to see people out and enjoying it,” he said.

This spring break was extra special for Olivia Oechsli and her grandma Lynn Jodin.

“I don’t see her that often so this is great,” said Jodin. “Tomorrow we are getting our nails done and the next day we are going to the movies.”

“She’s the best grandma ever,” said Oeschli.

There were those who opted to stay indoors headedto the Canadian Museum of Nature.

More than 2,500 visitors walked through these doors Monday eager to learn about the latest exhibit on wolves.

“They’re kind of mysterious creatures, there’s a lot of lore there’s a lot of stories,” said Katherine Day, the Canadian Museum of Nature program developer.

She anticipates more visitors as the week goes on. The programming, included in the cost of admission, takes place between 10 and 3pm.

“We’ve got a lot of variety because it’s a lot of families with little kids," said Day. “Some like to do colouring, some like to hold a skull...they see real stuff here.”

With several days left in the break parents are offering up their ideas for the rest of the week.

“My family is taking turns (watching the kids) whoever is off. Today it’s my turn,” said Patricia Germano, who went to the Log Farm with her son and niece. “Today is my turn, tomorrow is my brother’s.”

Meanwhile others are participating in programs offered by the city library and taking advantage of the mild temperatures with a trip to the toboggan hill.