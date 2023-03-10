Here's how Ottawa ranks for best cities for students in Canada

A new study ranks Ottawa as the most attractive city for students in Canada, while Kingston takes the top spot for best student cities in the country.

Finance company HelloSAFE released its 2023 list of best cities in Canada, looking at a set of 18 criteria combining quality of life, student life, academic excellence, and attractiveness.

Kingston, home to Queen's University, St. Lawrence College and the Royal Military College, ranked as the best student city in Canada.

"Although it may come as a surprise, Kingston boasts a diverse set of strengths, which make it an ideal place to thrive as a student," HelloSAFE said on its website.

"With nearly 17 per cent of students in the city and a diverse cultural and festive offer, Kingston offers a dynamic and varied student life. Similarly, with its temperate climate, its preserved environment and easy access to nature, Kingston offers a very healthy living environment for studying."

Montreal ranked second for the best city in Canada for students, followed by Vancouver, Sherbrooke, Que. and Calgary.

Ottawa ranked 11th on the list of best cities for students in Canada, while Gatineau ranked 31st.

In the "attractiveness" category, Ottawa ranked number one, with Kingston in third.

The attractiveness category aims to measure the economic opportunities that a city can offer students looking for a job, including proximity to large urban areas that offer employment opportunities and its presence within a transportation network.

HelloSAFE says Ottawa has "many assets that play in its favour", including:

"Its geographical location at the heart of a dense and dynamic economic area, at the crossroads of Quebec and Ontario. An average salary per household above $100,000 and an unemployment rate below 4.5 per cent in January 2023," the website says.

"Because of its capital location, access to a range of institutions and public and private employers."

In the "student life" category, Kingston ranks 5th on the list, while Ottawa placed 7th.