Here's how people are reacting to Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's death

Condolences and reactions are pouring in from across Ottawa and the hockey world after Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's death.

Melnyk, 62, died on peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, the Senators said in a statement.

Here's what people are saying about him today.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion:

"He's someone that brought stability to the Ottawa Senators franchise. If not for Eugene Melnyk, the Senators would not be in Ottawa. ... He's someone that meant a lot to a lot of people."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman:

“I think he will be remembered as somebody who purchased the franchise at a difficult time in the franchise’s history, stabilized it, made it competitive and was always passionate about the game. He loved the game, he loved the players, he loved the fans and this was an important part of his life.”

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson:

While we didn’t always see eye to eye on some issues, I was always appreciative that Mr. Melnyk stepped forward to keep the @Senators in Ottawa, solidifying the organization’s place as an integral part of our city. My sincere condolences go out to his family and his colleagues. https://t.co/OGgOcPq8gW

Ontario premier Doug Ford:

I want to offer my sincere condolences to Eugene Melnyk’s family, friends and the entire @Senators organization. Eugene was a fighter and a tenacious leader in sports and business. He will be missed by many. https://t.co/QJkVXIIw7p

Senators coach D.J. Smith:

"He gave me my first opportunity, and I'll forever be thankful for that, and do everything in my power to realize his goal."

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk:

“He gave us the opportunity to be in Ottawa and play for a great city and the great people there. It’s definitely a really sad day.”

Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot:

It is with sadness that I have learned of the passing of Mr. Melnyk. I would like to offer my deepest condolences to his family and love ones. My thoughts are with you in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ykyxntxKw5

Former Senators owner Bruce Firestone:

I will remember a younger #eugenemelnyk who loved being NHL owner of the #ottawasenators & was a pioneer in generic drugs that slowly released in humans. #RIP

Former Senators defenceman Chris Phillips:

Some great memories with Eugene. I am very thankful for his help in keeping the Senators in Ottawa. My sincere condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/PWl2v6vw1i

Don Cherry:

Sad to hear the news of Eugene Melnyk's passing. Have no doubt if it wasn't for Eugene, there's a good chance there would be no hockey in Ottawa. Godspeed Eugene. pic.twitter.com/2J4hZp7uY6

John Rodenburg, TSN 1200

"The fact that he came to town as an outsider and said not only am I buying the team but I’m keeping the team here in Ottawa, that was huge. If Eugene Melnyk didn’t step up with the money and buy the team in 2003 there wasn’t anyone else on the horizon.

"That’s the complicated legacy of Eugene Melnyk. There was the early days of 2003 of him coming in and saving the team and keeping the team together and them making a run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and then what followed, starting I think, when Daniel Alfredsson left as a free agent in 2013 and then came back to the organization and then left again and the comments at the outdoor game about potentially moving the team; there were several missteps along the way."

MOVE 100's Stuntman Stu, former Senators announcer:

Woke up to the news that Eugene Melnyk has died. For whatever reason he took a shine to me and despite all the off ice stuff which is well documented, I’ll never forget how he treated our family when I was going through my first cancer battle. RIP #ottnews pic.twitter.com/AHEpTgLV2n

Ottawa Redblacks:

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group extends its condolences to Eugene Melnyk’s family, friends and the Ottawa Senators organization.

_



L’OSEG offre ses condoléances à la famille d'Eugene Melnyk, à ses amis et à l'organisation des Sénateurs d'Ottawa. https://t.co/GCt7VzhrL8

Atletico Ottawa:

The Atlético Ottawa family is saddened to hear about the passing of Eugene Melnyk. Our thoughts are with his family and the entire Ottawa sports community. His contribution to the local sports scene will have a lasting impact we can all cherish.

Former Senator Bobby Ryan:

Saddened by the news of Mr. Melnyks passing late last night. My thoughts are with his daughters and family this morning. May he Rest In Peace.

Ottawa councillor Carol Anne Meehan:

My condolences go out to the family of Sens owner Eugene Melynk. Mr. Melynk came along just when Ottawa needed him. We are all better off because of him.