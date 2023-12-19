Here's how Regina's 2024 city budget deliberations abruptly ended

The last budget before next fall's municipal election was decided abruptly – hastened by a lack of food, a long day of deliberations and councillors not wanting to continue.

"People are tired. They are hungry,” Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins said during deliberations. “Staff have been here [for] a long day. Christmas is pressing. I'm prepared to call to question the main motion."

After more than 24 hours of debate over the course of four days – Coun. Bob Hawkins motioned to recess to a later date – three separate times.

“Maybe we have to come back tomorrow, maybe we have to come back in January," Hawkins said.

However, council ultimately decided to vote on the city’s operating budget as it stood – passing a 2.85 per cent mil rate increase with seven voting yes and councillors Hawkins, Findura, Mancinelli and Mayor Sandra Masters voting against.

"When the process isn't complete and fulsome and openly communicated and transparent it makes it tough,” Masters told reporters following the vote.

Several votes throughout the marathon stretch of meetings – coming down to just one in the end.

“It's really a matter of the motivation of particular counselors and wanting to be done and being okay with the recommendations. I think there's nothing wrong with that,” Masters added. "… We can talk about affordability today and we can talk about asset management planning for the next few years."

As a result of the budget, Regina residents will pay nearly an additional $20 more per month or $240 a year between property taxes, utilities and the incoming waste service cost increases.

"We do know we have recommended deferral of some projects,” Executive Director of Financial Sustainability Barry Lacey explained. “That was all about trying to strike a recommendation we felt we could bring to you [council] that balanced revenue increases requested and expenses in the budget."

A few of those projects include 11th Avenue, Scarth Street, Saskatchewan Drive and Ring Road safety improvements.

"Empty words are empty and they don't go anywhere -- that's all that's been happening forever here,” Ward 9 Coun. Jason Mancinelli told reporters. “We put good resources into try and organize and try to get this off the ground. And the minute we step up – we go from a three year to a five year plan."

However, several other projects are planned to go ahead in the new year.

They include facility upgrades to support bus electrification and a new indoor aquatic centre to replace the Lawson.