Here's how Saskatoon area schools are responding to the end of COVID-19 case reporting

As of Friday, parents and caregivers are no longer required to report kids' positive COVID-19 tests to schools.

Also, unvaccinated close contacts are no longer required to self-isolate and the isolation time for unvaccinated individuals has been reduced from 10 to five days.

Here is how Saskatoon area schools are responding to the changes announced on Thursday.

SASKATOON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

In a letter to parents and caregivers, the city's public school division said it is immediately dissolving its communication process for positive cases.

"Saskatoon Public Schools values open and transparent communication with families and this will not change," the letter from education director Shane Skjerven said.

"Without a requirement to report positive cases to schools, our school division cannot accurately track this information and report it to the school community," Skjerven said.

In the absence of a public health order or direction from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Skjerven said the division can't share private health information.

Parents and caregivers whose kids test positive for COVID-19 are instructed to simply report the student as "sick."

GREATER SASKATOON CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

In its message to parents and caregivers, the city's Catholic division said it will no longer send exposure notifications to parents and caregivers.

"Everyone is reminded to continue self-monitoring for symptoms, use rapid antigen tests to monitor and detect positive cases, and stay home if you are not feeling well or test positive," the division said.

As with the city's public division, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said without direction from the province or health officials, it does not have the authority to share health information that parents and caregivers share in confidence.

The division also said any classes that are currently online will resume in-class learning on Jan. 31.

PRAIRIE SPIRIT SCHOOL DIVISION

The school division serving communities outside Saskatoon, including Warman and Martensville, said it will no longer provide daily COVID-19 notifications to the school community as a result of changes announced on Thursday.

"Those who test positive are required to self-isolate and will be absent from school and activities for the duration of the self-isolation period," education director Darryl Bazylak said in a letter to parents and caregivers.

Any Prairie Spirit classes now learning online will return to in-class learning as of Feb. 1.

"We expect students and staff members to stay home if they have any symptoms. If your child tests positive for COVID-19 or is sick, please report their absence as 'illness' when you contact the school," Bazylak said.

"This information is requested by Public Health as part of their ongoing monitoring at schools."