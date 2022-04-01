Here's how the carbon tax increase affects Sask. residents

The federal carbon tax rose on Friday, meaning Saskatchewan residents will be seeing an increase in prices at the pump and on bills.

The government’s price on carbon emissions increased by $10 per tonne – up to $50 per tonne total. The increase adds another 2.2 cents to the cost of a litre of gasoline, for a total of 11 cents.

Additionally, the tax on natural gas will increase by 10 cents per cubic meter.

“You’re going to see a noticeable jump when you fill up at the pump and through your heating bill,” University of Regina economics professor Jason Childs said.

“It’s also going to come through electricity, people will see it that way, but just the add on effects or indirect effects will be seen pretty much everywhere, because every time you transport something on a truck that is going to cost a little more in carbon tax.”

The average price of gasoline in Regina and Saskatoon on Friday was about $1.71 per litre.

Saskatchewan is one of four provinces under the federal price on carbon, because the provincial government did not initially implement its own federally approved carbon pricing plan.

The province revealed plans for a proposal to take over administration and revenue from federal carbon pricing, as part of the 2022-23 budget, following a failed Supreme Court attempt to declare Ottawa’s imposed tax unconstitutional.

The federal carbon tax will increase every April 1 until it hits $170 per tonne. Childs said the annual increases could fluctuate year to year based on unpredictable economic factors.

However, Childs said when that $170 target is eventually reached, he wouldn’t be surprised to see gasoline prices in the $2.00 to $3.00 range.

Childs said when it’s boiled down, the whole purpose of a tax like the carbon tax is to make it painful to use a product like gasoline.

“The whole purpose of a tax like this is simply to drive up the price of something so people reduce their usage,” Childs said.

“That’s the goal, you want to make it harder to use a product like that so people ultimately make a different choice,” he said, acknowledging that in the future, products like electric cars will be more readily available.

The Conservative Party pushed a motion last month asking the Liberals to delay or cancel the planned increase April 1 because gas prices have risen so much already.

There have also been calls asking the Saskatchewan government to temporarily drop its own fuel tax, which currently adds about 15 cents to the price of gas, per litre. Alberta temporarily removed its own fuel tax to soften the blow of sudden sharp increases at the pump.

The federal government used annual carbon tax rebates to justify the tax. However, rebate money will be received differently this year.

Instead of a one time payment, it will now be received in increments throughout the year. Coming in July, October and January.

The rebate payments vary by province depending on the amount of fossil fuels used and range from a low of $745 in Ontario to $1,101 in Saskatchewan.

“Let’s not try and be pretty about it,” Childs said. “The design of the [carbon] tax is to make it unpleasant for you to drive or to heat your home with natural gas and that will create hopefully an incentive for you to quit, but until you do it’s going to continue to hurt.”

With files from CTV News Regina's Allison Bamford, CTVNews.ca and the Canadian Press