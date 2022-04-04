Here's how the City of Regina plans on improving efficiency

A new chief transformation officer hired by the City of Regina has been tasked with addressing the 14 priorities outlined in the city’s latest efficiency review.

Louise Folk spoke with CTV Morning Live Regina to explain what her position is and how her group will look to make life better for residents in the Queen City.

“What a chief transformation officer does really is look across the entire organization and find ways that we can provide services better to the community, as well as to our operational areas that are out there working hard to meet the needs of Regina residents,” Folk said.

Some of those operational areas include filling pot holes and making sure buildings are operating as efficiently as possible.

“It really is talking, learning and looking at how we can do things better and differently,” Folk said.

She said to make sure the city is achieving the 14 recommendations made in the efficiency review, a “results champion” will be responsible for driving the implementation of the recommendations.

Folk said there will be 14 small groups across the organization working to meet those recommendations.

“Really there are three foundational key pieces that we’re keen to start working on,” Folk said.

“One was establishing the office, the second was identifying key performance areas for the six service areas that were reviewed and that work is well underway and I think we’re going to hear more about that at the end of April when we talk to council.”

The third step Folk mentioned was setting up a pathway to customer relation management software.

Folk said that will help them collect information in one central point and make sure information on locations of things like potholes and broken water mains is being obtained as quickly as possible.

“This is abut getting to a point where we can make sure we’re doing the most efficient work for the citizens of Regina,” she said.