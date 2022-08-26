Here’s how the monkeypox vaccine rollout is going locally

As the number of reported monkeypox cases continues to rise in Waterloo region and the surrounding communities, local public health agencies have been continuing the rollout of the vaccine.

A second case of monkeypox was found in Waterloo region this week, as well as the third confirmed case of the virus in Guelph.

Across the three public health units covering Waterloo region, Guelph and Brant County, a total of 273 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been administered and a total of 10 confirmed cases have been found.

CTV News Kitchener has been tracking all known cases of monkeypox across these three public health units.

Here is how the vaccine rollout is going across the health units:

Region of Waterloo Public Health

To date, the Region of Waterloo has provided 34 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, Imvamune, including pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis, according to public health.

“We are providing pre-exposure prophylaxis to those who meet the ministry’s eligibility criteria. We are seeing a steady flow of people showing interest and coming to receive the vaccine,” said Sharon Ord, manager of health communications for the Region of Waterloo, in an email. “We are opening up more pre-exposure prophylaxis vaccine appointments based on public demand and the provincial supply of vaccine.”

Ord said the region has also been providing post-exposure prophylaxis to close contacts of those with monkeypox. These vaccines are given as needed.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Danny Williamson, a spokesperson for WDG Public Health, said on Aug. 26 the health unit has administered 184 monkeypox vaccines as of Aug. 25.

At the start of the month, the public health unit said it administered 81 doses of the monkeypox vaccine to date.

Brant County Health Unit

According to a spokesperson for the Brant County Health Unit, it has hosted five monkeypox community vaccine clinics to date with 55 individuals receiving a vaccine at these clinics.

“We have seen a steady rise in attendance over time,” said Ryan Spiteri, communications manager for the Brant County Health Unit.

Spiteri said 40 people received the vaccine at the last two clinics, but the clinics are not operating at capacity and appointments are still readily available.