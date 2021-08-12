Here's how to access a copy of your COVID-19 vaccination receipt
Ontario residents who need proof of their COVID-19 vaccination can log into the province’s portal to download or print a PDF copy of their receipt.
The portal can be accessed at covid19.ontariohealth.ca.
Receipts are available for first and second doses received in Ontario, regardless of where you were vaccinated.
A green photo OHIP card is required to access the receipt. Users will need to enter numbers on the card along with date of birth and postal code.
Need a copy of your vaccination receipt? You can log into Ontario's portal to download or print your receipt at https://t.co/r5qcHdR0Tn
You will need your health card number, date of birth and postal code. If you cannot access the portal, you can call us at 519-514-1499. pic.twitter.com/heMZPlCvKa
Those who do not have a green OHIP card or have trouble accessing the portal can call Ontario's vaccine hotline at 1-833-943-3900.
Waterloo Region residents who need assistance accessing a vaccination receipt can call the health unit at 519-514-1499.
