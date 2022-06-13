Here’s how to apply to become an election worker in Ottawa this fall
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Do you want to work on Ottawa’s municipal election this fall? Now’s your chance to apply.
The city’s elections office needs workers for a variety of jobs on election day (Oct. 24) and advance voting days on Oct. 7 and 14.
“The Elections Office is looking for individuals who are at least 16 years old, understand the voting process, learn quickly, and possess good interpersonal skills,” the city said in a news release Monday.
Priority will be given to applicants who speak both English and French, but other languages are considered an asset.
Prospective applicants can apply online now. Applicants will be contacted from now until September.
You can visit the city’s elections website for more information.
-
Half of those arrested in tense Halifax housing protest no longer facing chargesCarmel Farahbakhsh says that when she headed to a Halifax demonstration last August to protest the city's decision to tear down temporary housing for the homeless, she was expecting to peacefully make her point. Instead, the 29-year-old said she was shoved into a police vehicle, suffered a concussion and was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.
-
Calgary and area braces for significant rainfallThough rainfall forecasts vary, CTV News Meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says between 80 and 100 millimetres of rain is set to fall by early Wednesday.
-
N.B. man arrested after catalytic converters, property stolenPolice in New Brunswick have arrested a man in connection with several ongoing theft investigations in the Acadian Peninsula.
-
Alliston group home owner pleads guilty to fire code violations after 2020 blazeThe owner of a private group home that housed people with developmental disabilities and mental health issues in Alliston faces a $62,500 fine after pleading guilty to several fire code violations.
-
Saskatoon nurse never thought she’d head into a war zoneA Saskatoon nurse made the decision to travel to Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid and help train crews on the ground.
-
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scareTwo organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.
-
No tsunami threat after earthquake rumbles off B.C. coastThere's no tsunami threat to British Columbia after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake rumbled north of Vancouver Island on Monday morning.
-
12-year-old seriously injured in utility vehicle rolloverOPP said a 12-year-old had serious, but non-life threatening injuries, after the utility vehicle they were riding in rolled over.
-
No ID yet on body discovered in Bow RiverInvestigators are still working to identify a body discovered in the Bow River on Sunday afternoon but say there is no indication the death is suspicious.