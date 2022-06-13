Here’s how to apply to become an election worker in Ottawa this fall

Do you want to work on Ottawa’s municipal election this fall? Now’s your chance to apply.

The city’s elections office needs workers for a variety of jobs on election day (Oct. 24) and advance voting days on Oct. 7 and 14.

“The Elections Office is looking for individuals who are at least 16 years old, understand the voting process, learn quickly, and possess good interpersonal skills,” the city said in a news release Monday.

Priority will be given to applicants who speak both English and French, but other languages are considered an asset.

Prospective applicants can apply online now. Applicants will be contacted from now until September.

You can visit the city’s elections website for more information.