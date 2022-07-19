Here's how to beat the heat in Sudbury

As the heat warnings continue in the northeast, the City of Greater Sudbury has activated its hot weather response plan to help residents beat the heat.

From municipal buildings with air conditioning to water play, here is where in the city you can go to find free relief from the hot and humid temperatures:

COOL AIR

Four of the city's public libraries are open until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays:

Capreol

Dowling

Garson

South End

The hours of these six library and service centres are being extended until 8 p.m. Tuesday:

Main branch on Mackenzie Street

Azilda Gilles Pelland Library

Chelmsford Library & Citizen Service Centre

Levack/Onaping Library

Lively Library & Citizen Service Centre

New Sudbury Library

These arenas are staying open a little later Tuesday night:

T.M. Davies Community Centre and Arena in Lively is open until 9 p.m.

McClelland Community Centre and Arena in Copper Cliff is open until 10 p.m.

Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex is open until 11 p.m.

WHERE TO FIND WATER ACTIVITIES

For those who would like to cool down with water, the city's 15 splash pads are open until 9 p.m. Find a list of locations here.

The Nickel City has lifeguards supervising seven beaches. Supervision at these beaches ends at 7 p.m.:

Capreol Public Beach on Marshy Lake

Centennial Park Beach on the Vermilion River in Whitefish

Kalmo Beach at Whitson Lake in Val Caron

Nepahwin Beach on Nepahwin Lake in the South End

Whitewater Lake Park in Azilda

Lifeguard supervision has been extended until 9 p.m. Tuesday for these two beaches:

Bell Park Main Beach at Ramsey Lake in the Hospital area

Moonlight Beach on Ramsey Lake in Minnow Lake

Two community pools are open with an admission charge.

"City and community outreach teams will provide support to homeless and vulnerable populations as part of their regular outreach program, including providing water and transportation to services as needed," Greater Sudbury said in a news release.

"The outdoor drinking water fountain is open at Memorial Park and a water refill station is available outside the Sudbury Community Arena."

Anyone needing assistance should call 311 to discuss their individual situation.